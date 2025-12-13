Three-airport high-speed rail hit by fresh delay as contract change with CP must wait for new Cabinet

The three-airport high-speed rail project has been dealt another setback after the dissolution of the House of Representatives on December 12, pushed the current Cabinet into caretaker status, meaning it can no longer approve projects or make decisions that create long-term binding obligations.

Large-scale investment schemes under the Ministry of Transport that were queued for Cabinet approval must now be held back for the next government. Among them is the high-speed rail link in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) connecting Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports, where the state is preparing to seek Cabinet approval to amend the public-private partnership (PPP) contract.

At its meeting on December 12, the board of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) resolved to propose a review of the previous Cabinet resolution on the three-airport high-speed rail project. The SRT plans to ask the Cabinet to approve amendments to the PPP contract on two key points:

Restructuring of Airport Rail Link (ARL) concession payments Changing the state’s support payments to a “build-and-pay-as-you-go” model

In addition, the amendments must take into account two main points raised by the Office of the Attorney-General: