Cabinet to decide on revision of 3-airport high-speed rail contract, says Phiphat

Phiphat said the private consortium reiterated its request to amend the contract, arguing that the Covid-19 pandemic and global conflicts had materially impacted the project. EECO did not oppose the amendments, saying its priority was for the project to move forward.

However, the Transport Ministry remains wary, especially regarding a proposed shift to a “pay-as-you-build” model, which it believes could violate the principles of the public–private partnership (PPP) framework.

“We do not agree with amending the contract or switching to a pay-as-you-build model. Any amendment risks litigation from the second bidder, as project conditions would be altered. It would also set a precedent for other private firms to request changes whenever their projects face problems,” Phiphat said.

According to the OAG, the original contract explicitly states that neither the Covid-19 pandemic nor international conflicts qualify as force-majeure events or grounds for contract revision.