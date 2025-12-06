Toyota widens lead as Motor Expo 2025 hits halfway mark with 28,254 car booking

The 42nd Thailand International Motor Expo, or Motor Expo 2025, has reached its halfway point, with car bookings between November 28 and December 4, 2025 totalling 28,254 units. The top five brands are as follows:
This year’s event has seen particularly strong demand for EVs priced between 400,000 and 700,000 baht, notably the GEELY EX2, which starts at 399,900 baht, as well as consistently strong sellers such as the BYD Dolphin, JEACOO 5, MG4, and ORA Good Cat.
Rever Automotive, the distributor of BYD in Thailand, reiterated that these are the lowest prices of the year, and that even after Motor Expo 2025 these models will not be any cheaper. Next year, remaining stock or new production under the EV 3.5 scheme will definitely increase in price, they added.
Several BYD models now have very limited stock (fewer than 100 units), including Thailand-built ATTO 3 Premium at 629,900 baht, and imported models such as the SEAL Premium at 899,900 baht and SEAL AWD Performance at 999,900 baht.
At present, BYD and other brands participating in the EV 3.0 scheme still have a 150,000-baht subsidy "in hand". However, if they fail to sell and register all units by January 31, 2026, any remaining EV 3.0 production rolled over into next year will receive no subsidy at all.
BYD Auto’s Rayong factory plans to complete production under EV 3.0—over 45,000 cars—with a large portion allocated to Rever Automotive to clear before the end of 2025 (with some units earmarked for export). Production under EV 3.5 next year will be separate, with a requirement that for every 1 imported unit, 2 must be built domestically, receiving a 50,000-baht subsidy.
Motor Expo 2025 runs until December 10, and total bookings are expected to surpass 50,000 units.