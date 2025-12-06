Toyota widens lead as Motor Expo 2025 hits halfway mark with 28,254 car booking

The 42nd Thailand International Motor Expo, or Motor Expo 2025, has reached its halfway point, with car bookings between November 28 and December 4, 2025 totalling 28,254 units. The top five brands are as follows:

TOYOTA – 4,808 units BYD – 2,537 units HONDA – 2,314 units GAC – 1,819 units MG – 1,804 units GEELY – 1,667 units

This year’s event has seen particularly strong demand for EVs priced between 400,000 and 700,000 baht, notably the GEELY EX2, which starts at 399,900 baht, as well as consistently strong sellers such as the BYD Dolphin, JEACOO 5, MG4, and ORA Good Cat.

Rever Automotive, the distributor of BYD in Thailand, reiterated that these are the lowest prices of the year, and that even after Motor Expo 2025 these models will not be any cheaper. Next year, remaining stock or new production under the EV 3.5 scheme will definitely increase in price, they added.

Several BYD models now have very limited stock (fewer than 100 units), including Thailand-built ATTO 3 Premium at 629,900 baht, and imported models such as the SEAL Premium at 899,900 baht and SEAL AWD Performance at 999,900 baht.