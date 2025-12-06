Drone ban stays in seven provinces, six airport zones remain fully restricted

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued Notice No. 11 on the prohibition of operating or releasing unmanned aircraft (drones) in areas deemed sensitive to national security amid the Thai-Cambodian border situation.
Following a joint reassessment with security agencies, CAAT confirmed that certain areas must remain under strict control, though the number of fully restricted airport zones has been reduced to six, namely Korat, Watthana Nakhon, Takhli, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surin Pakdi airports
The updated notice also permits drone operations after 18.00 hrs, provided operators submit a request to CAAT in advance if their planned activity differs from standard operating conditions.
The notice is effective from December 1-31, 2025, or until further amendments are issued.
District-level no-fly zones in 7 provinces:
Additional prohibited zones
CAAT explained that Announcement No. 11 resulted from continuous joint assessment with national security agencies, which found that certain areas still require drone prohibitions to ensure effectiveness of ongoing security operations along the Thai-Cambodian border.
At the same time, CAAT emphasised that it remains mindful of public and business needs. Therefore, drone usage is permitted across most areas of the country under strict conditions.
CAAT will continue to closely monitor the border situation and is prepared to adjust measures in line with the prevailing security environment, ensuring drone activity remains balanced, safe, and non-disruptive to national security.