Drone ban stays in seven provinces, six airport zones remain fully restricted

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued Notice No. 11 on the prohibition of operating or releasing unmanned aircraft (drones) in areas deemed sensitive to national security amid the Thai-Cambodian border situation.

Following a joint reassessment with security agencies, CAAT confirmed that certain areas must remain under strict control, though the number of fully restricted airport zones has been reduced to six, namely Korat, Watthana Nakhon, Takhli, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surin Pakdi airports

The updated notice also permits drone operations after 18.00 hrs, provided operators submit a request to CAAT in advance if their planned activity differs from standard operating conditions.

The notice is effective from December 1-31, 2025, or until further amendments are issued.