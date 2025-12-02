CAAT urges airlines to manage ticket prices as Hat Yai demand rises

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has pointed out that demand for travel to Hat Yai has surged due to the flood situation, and has coordinated with airlines to ensure fair ticket pricing. It has also emphasized that if flights are cancelled, passengers will be protected under the regulations.

Sarun Benjanirat, Deputy Director General for Aviation Economic Development, CAAT, revealed that due to the rapidly improving flood situation in the southern region, there has been a significant increase in people and officials needing to travel to Hat Yai by air. Air travel is the quickest option, and services are still operating normally. This surge in demand is primarily due to people needing to care for their families and properties affected by the floods, as well as officials supporting flood relief efforts.

However, in recent days, many tickets have been purchased within a short time, causing both the budget and standard-priced seats to sell out quickly. As a result, the remaining seats are at higher prices, reflecting the dynamic pricing mechanism which follows international airline revenue management standards.