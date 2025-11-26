Six airlines roll out assistance measures as CAAT urges early travel to Hat Yai airport

2) Bangkok Airways

• Passengers may change their flight on the same route without any fee, with the new travel date on or before 15 December 2025.

• Refunds are available under fare conditions, or passengers may opt for a full-value travel voucher valid for 365 days from the original travel date.

3) Thai AirAsia

• Passengers may change their travel date once without fee, with the new date within 30 days of the original booking.

• Ticket value may be kept as a Credit Account, with rebooking allowed within 2 years.

4) Thai Lion Air

• Passengers may change their flight once without charge, within 90 days.

• Ticket value may be kept as credit for 90 days from the original travel date.

• Route changes to any southern destination between 22–30 November 2025 are allowed without fee.

5) Nok Air

• Passengers may change their flight once within 1 month of the original travel date.

• One route change to a nearby airport is allowed within the same period.

• Passengers may keep 100% credit (voucher) valid for 90 days.

6) Thai Vietjet Air

• Passengers may change their flight on the same route once, with the new travel date within 30 days of the original travel date.

• Ticket value may be kept as a credit shell valid for 365 days.

Passengers are advised to verify each airline’s specific measures directly and contact the carrier via Call Centre, website or social media before planning their journey.

Flight cancellations announced

As of Wednesday, several airlines have cancelled specific flights:

AirAsia | 26–30 November 2025

• FD3114/3115 DMK–HDY–DMK, 17:40–18:10

• FD3118/3119 DMK–HDY–DMK, 20:55–21:30

Thai Lion Air | 26 November 2025

• SL704/705 DMK–HDY–DMK, 10:05–10:45

• SL710/711 DMK–HDY–DMK, 13:45–14:25

Thai Vietjet Air | 26–27 November 2025

• VZ328/329 BKK–HDY–BKK, 21:15–21:50

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled will receive compensation under CAAT Regulation 101, including options such as a full refund or a flight change.

