PM threatens to revoke airline licences over alleged fare gouging 

CAAT said it acted immediately after receiving orders from Anutin and Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the transport minister, to look into reports that some airlines had cancelled passengers’ tickets and asked them to rebook at higher prices.

According to CAAT, domestic airfares on all routes are regulated, and airlines are prohibited from selling tickets above the maximum fare set by the authority. Carriers must comply fully with the published fare caps.

The agency noted that unusually high travel demand to Hat Yai has pushed some flight prices to the upper end of the legal ceiling. CAAT urged passengers to compare prices directly across airlines and report any fares that exceed the limit or appear exploitative.

CAAT also warned that many overpriced tickets are purchased through overseas agents or online travel agencies (OTAs), which fall outside its regulatory scope. This may result in prices higher than those legally capped for direct airline sales. Passengers are advised to purchase tickets directly from airlines during peak periods to ensure transparency, fair pricing and accountability.