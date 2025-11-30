PM threatens to revoke airline licences over alleged fare gouging 

CAAT said it acted immediately after receiving orders from Anutin and Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the transport minister, to look into reports that some airlines had cancelled passengers’ tickets and asked them to rebook at higher prices.
According to CAAT, domestic airfares on all routes are regulated, and airlines are prohibited from selling tickets above the maximum fare set by the authority. Carriers must comply fully with the published fare caps.
The agency noted that unusually high travel demand to Hat Yai has pushed some flight prices to the upper end of the legal ceiling. CAAT urged passengers to compare prices directly across airlines and report any fares that exceed the limit or appear exploitative.
CAAT also warned that many overpriced tickets are purchased through overseas agents or online travel agencies (OTAs), which fall outside its regulatory scope. This may result in prices higher than those legally capped for direct airline sales. Passengers are advised to purchase tickets directly from airlines during peak periods to ensure transparency, fair pricing and accountability.
The regulator reaffirmed its commitment to protecting passenger rights and will continue monitoring and enforcing the fare ceiling to ensure fair access to air travel.
After a surge of online complaints about fares to Hat Yai reportedly reaching tens of thousands of baht, CAAT clarified that such prices, although high, do not exceed the legally permitted ceiling. Under CAAT regulations, full-service airlines may charge up to 10,049 baht for the route, while low-cost carriers may charge up to 7,266 baht. The high price has triggered public criticism over whether the ceiling itself is too high, especially during a crisis.
Speaking at Government House, Prime Minister Anutin criticised airlines allegedly raising return fares on the Bangkok–Hat Yai route to extreme levels. He said Transport Minister Phiphat already ordered a probe into the issue and that initial information suggests some airlines cancelled existing bookings before raising prices.
“If this is true, then I will revoke the licence,” Anutin said. “I will not compromise. If they exploit people during a time of hardship, then they should not be operating. Revoking a licence is not difficult at all. People are stranded at airports, unable to return home, stressed and desperate. If operators have no ethics, they have no place in this business.”
The prime minister said the government already has a list of airlines involved and will proceed with a detailed investigation.