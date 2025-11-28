CAAT collaborates with drone distributors to assist flood victims in Hat Yai

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is joining forces with around ten major drone distributors to carry out search and relief operations in flood-hit Hat Yai, Songkhla.

The CAAT announced that it is closely overseeing the "aerial rescue" operations using drones supplied by the ten distributors to ensure the highest safety standards in line with international guidelines.

The CAAT explained that the drone operations aim to search for stranded victims, survey and assess damages, and deliver relief supplies to areas inaccessible by boats or jet skis.