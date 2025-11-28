CAAT collaborates with drone distributors to assist flood victims in Hat Yai

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is joining forces with around ten major drone distributors to carry out search and relief operations in flood-hit Hat Yai, Songkhla.
The CAAT announced that it is closely overseeing the "aerial rescue" operations using drones supplied by the ten distributors to ensure the highest safety standards in line with international guidelines.
The CAAT explained that the drone operations aim to search for stranded victims, survey and assess damages, and deliver relief supplies to areas inaccessible by boats or jet skis.
Systronics Co Ltd, Avilon Robotics Co Ltd, and M.J.G. (Thailand) Co Ltd are supporting the effort with large drones and agricultural drones used to transport relief items and food to stranded flood victims.
For search and rescue operations, Easy (2018) Co Ltd, the Disaster Response Association Thailand, 13 Store, and Skyller Solutions provided drones equipped with night vision cameras and spotlights to assist with night-time searches. The drones are operated by professional drone pilots and technicians.
Additionally, Siam Kubota and SG Robotics contributed over 35 agricultural drones to assist with the mission.
The CAAT added that Delv Aerospace Company Limited provided the Jitasa.Care system to help manage the drone operations.