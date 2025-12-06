Their Majesties The King and Queen graciously present awards for the ‘Phuket King’s Cup Regatta’

On December 6, 2025 at 08:22 hrs, His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen proceeded to Beyond Kata Hotel, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket Province, to graciously present the royal trophies to the winners of the 37th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta.

In attendance to offer their respects were Admiral Pairote Fuangchan, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy; Admiral Somprasong Nilsamai, President of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand under the Royal Patronage; Mr. Pramookpisitt Achariyachai and Mrs. Thanyarat Achariyachai, Executive Directors of Kata Group Resorts; members of the organising committee; and participating athletes.

Afterwards, Their Majesties proceeded to the briefing room, where Their Majesties listened to a summary presentation on the regatta. Upon its conclusion, Their Majesties proceeded to Kata Beach, in front of Beyond Kata Hotel, for Her Majesty The Queen to embark on the royal support vessel that would accompany Her Majesty to THA72, the yacht on which Her Majesty would take part in the international sailing competition.

Once Her Majesty The Queen had embarked on THA72, His Majesty The King returned to Beyond Kata Hotel.