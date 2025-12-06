Their Majesties The King and Queen graciously present awards for the ‘Phuket King’s Cup Regatta’

On December 6, 2025 at 08:22 hrs, His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen proceeded to Beyond Kata Hotel, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket Province, to graciously present the royal trophies to the winners of the 37th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta.
In attendance to offer their respects were Admiral Pairote Fuangchan, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy; Admiral Somprasong Nilsamai, President of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand under the Royal Patronage; Mr. Pramookpisitt Achariyachai and Mrs. Thanyarat Achariyachai, Executive Directors of Kata Group Resorts; members of the organising committee; and participating athletes.
Afterwards, Their Majesties proceeded to the briefing room, where Their Majesties listened to a summary presentation on the regatta. Upon its conclusion, Their Majesties proceeded to Kata Beach, in front of Beyond Kata Hotel, for Her Majesty The Queen to embark on the royal support vessel that would accompany Her Majesty to THA72, the yacht on which Her Majesty would take part in the international sailing competition.
Once Her Majesty The Queen had embarked on THA72, His Majesty The King returned to Beyond Kata Hotel.
On December 6, at 10:25 hrs, Her Majesty The Queen participated in the final race of the 37th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta, competing as part of Team Vayu in the IRC Zero class, aboard yacht THA72.
Her Majesty performed the role of navigator, or sailing strategist—an exceptionally important responsibility. With Her Majesty’s expertise in aviation, Her Majesty possesses the ability to calculate shifting wind directions with precision, a critical factor in competitive sailing where the mastery of wind power determines both speed and safety.
Through Her Majesty’s skill, dedication, and guidance—serving as an inspiration and source of morale for all crew members—Team Vayu placed first in all three races out of eight, thereby securing the best overall score for the event.
Her Majesty’s participation in the 37th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta stands as a moment of great honour. It reflects Her Majesty’s steadfast commitment to promoting and advancing the sport of sailing in Thailand, both nationally and internationally. Sailing is a globally recognised sport, and Her Majesty’s role serves to inspire and encourage young Thai sailors to develop their skills and aspire to international competition, contributing to the continued growth of the sport in Thailand.
This year’s regatta welcomed 120 yachts, including large yachts, dinghies, and boats for sailors with disabilities, with more than 365 participants from countries including Australia, Japan, Sweden, Belgium, China, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, France, and others.
At the conclusion of the competition, Her Majesty The Queen returned by royal support vessel to Kata Beach, where His Majesty The King awaited Her Majesty’s arrival. On this occasion, Their Majesties graciously granted permission for a royal photograph with the THA72 sailing team and the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta organising committee.