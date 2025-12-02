Her Majesty the Queen participates in the 37th International Phuket King’s Cup Regatta

Her Majesty the Queen will participate in the IRC Zero Class sailing competition under the team name Vayu THA 72, which is one of three vessels competing in total, representing two countries: Thailand and Australia. Her Majesty will serve as the helm for the long-distance race and act as the navigator of the boat, guiding the sailboat by analyzing wind direction and controlling the rudder to steer it in the desired direction swiftly.

Sailing athletes rely on high-level skills such as strength, precision, and team coordination to handle the rapidly changing wind and wave conditions during the race.

This year’s sailing competition is supported by Sailfish equipment, which enhances the spectators' ability to clearly visualize the race through a simulated view. This tool, commonly used in international sailing events, will also be used in the upcoming SEA Games sailing competitions.

The 37th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta in 2025, competing for the Royal Trophy of His Majesty the King, features a total of 120 boats: 76 Dinghy boats, 14 S/V boats, 6 disabled boats, and 38 Keelboats. There are 365 competitors from over 10 countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, Belgium, China, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, and France. The event is held from 1–6 December at Karon Beach, Karon Subdistrict, Muang District, Phuket Province.