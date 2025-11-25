Phuket’s Jungceylon Unveils 'Eco Wonderland': Upcycled Art Installations Merge Sustainability with Festive Style

Mr. Prawit said both projects share Jungceylon’s core values of sustainability and community connection, aligning with its long-term CSR and Sustainable Growth strategy.

The mall has consistently initiated environmental projects such as Art for Ocean, Jungceylon Volunteer Projects, and Jungceylon x Circular, which recycles surplus fabric into staff uniforms and eco-friendly souvenirs — reinforcing the brand’s commitment to sustainable development and positive social impact.

Amid global economic challenges and shifting tourist behaviour, Jungceylon is refining its 2026 marketing strategy to focus on integrated marketing and tourist destination positioning, targeting quality visitor segments including Gen Z, young families, and new markets such as the Middle East.

“To strengthen engagement and reach, we are using AI and data analytics to enhance real-time communication and deliver a seamless online-to-offline experience,” he said. “We are also partnering with influencers and KOCs (key opinion consumers) to connect effectively with international shoppers.”

In 2026, Jungceylon plans to continue partnership campaigns with major partners including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Visa International, WeChat Pay, AirAsia, and VietJet Air, to co-create events and marketing campaigns targeting international visitors.

These include global tourism highlights such as Chinese Golden Week, Amazing Thailand Grand Sale, and Pride Month, as well as campaigns promoting tourist spending through various online payment platforms.

For the final quarter of 2025, Jungceylon has allocated 17 million baht for marketing and promotional activities to welcome global visitors. We continue to enhance our space and diversify our retail mix by introducing new tenants to meet every lifestyle.

Recent openings include EVEANDBOY, El Gaucho Argentinian Steakhouse, Bonchon, and Doughlicious, with more exciting additions such as Shake Shack, Machida Shoten, and GAGA set to open soon.

Year-end highlights include:

• Black Friday Hot Sale (25 Nov – 1 Dec 2025): Discounts up to 90% and a free Black Pink Collection shopping bag for purchases over 4,000 baht.

• Father’s Day Celebration, Santa’s Around the World Parade, and live music by Thai contemporary jazz brand, Khun In.

• Eco Wonderland Promotion (20 Dec 2025 – 1 Jan 2026): Shoppers spending 3,000–5,000 baht can join eco-workshops to decorate T-shirts and shopping bags made from recycled plastic bottles.

During the festive season, Jungceylon will extend its opening hours to 11am–11pm (25 Nov 2025 – 1 Jan 2026), expecting a 20% increase in visitor traffic and a 15–20% rise in retail sales.

“Jungceylon is more than just a shopping centre — it’s a destination where art, tourism and sustainability meet,” Mr. Prawit concluded.