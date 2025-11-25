Phuket’s Jungceylon Unveils 'Eco Wonderland': Upcycled Art Installations Merge Sustainability with Festive Style

Phuket’s Jungceylon shopping complex unveils an ‘Eco Wonderland’ campaign featuring upcycled art by leading Thai artists to promote sustainable growth, community collaboration, and environmental awareness.
Located in the heart of Patong Beach, Jungceylon — one of Phuket’s largest shopping and lifestyle complexes — is launching a creative sustainability campaign under the theme ‘Eco Wonderland’, featuring upcycled art installations by leading Thai artists.
The initiative aims to reduce waste, protect the environment, and foster sustainable growth through collaboration with local communities and international visitors.
Mr. Prawit Janyasittikul, Chief Executive Officer of Phuket Square Co., Ltd., management of Jungceylon, said the mall had adjusted its year-end marketing plans to align with the national mourning period for the late Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, while introducing activities that combine social value and creativity.
“This Christmas and New Year season, Jungceylon continues to support Thai artists in showcasing their work to visitors from around the world, while emphasising sustainable growth and community engagement,” Mr. Prawit said. “Our decorations and activities are inspired by the concept of Eco Wonderland, transforming ocean debris and household waste into beautiful works of upcycled art.”
To bring this vision to life, Jungceylon is collaborating with two acclaimed Thai artists.
Pui – Kitipong Ngowsiri, a Phuket-based artist from Phuket Art Village “The Love Art Studio,” has created a large-scale Art Installation and Interactive Sustainable under concept ‘Invisible – Livable’, reflecting the journey of ocean waste reborn into something valuable.
The work reinterprets discarded materials as a symbolic “home” — a space of warmth and safety unique to each viewer’s experience. This home is a part of the ‘Art for Ocean’ project and also a collateral activity of Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025, under the theme ‘Eternal [Kalpa]’ to promote art and sustainability in Phuket. The exhibition is on display until 30 April 2026.
Ae – Wishulada Panthanuvong, known as WISHULADA, is a social activist artist recognised for her ‘Turning Trash to Sustainable Art’ concept. Her project ‘Jungceylon x WISHULADA: Coral Chronicles’ transforms waste materials such as plastic bottle caps, old clothing, and fabric scraps into striking sculptures celebrating marine life. The highlight is a large-scale sculpture of the Omura’s whale, an endangered and protected species in Thailand.
The design also features marine animals — including the leatherback sea turtle, white pearl oyster, parrotfish, zebra shark, manta ray, Phuket lobster, dugong, and seahorses — each adorned with Phuket’s distinctive Sino-Portuguese architectural motifs.
The installations are on display throughout the shopping centre until 15 January 2026, adding festive colour and an environmental message to the holiday season.
Mr. Prawit said both projects share Jungceylon’s core values of sustainability and community connection, aligning with its long-term CSR and Sustainable Growth strategy.
The mall has consistently initiated environmental projects such as Art for Ocean, Jungceylon Volunteer Projects, and Jungceylon x Circular, which recycles surplus fabric into staff uniforms and eco-friendly souvenirs — reinforcing the brand’s commitment to sustainable development and positive social impact.
Amid global economic challenges and shifting tourist behaviour, Jungceylon is refining its 2026 marketing strategy to focus on integrated marketing and tourist destination positioning, targeting quality visitor segments including Gen Z, young families, and new markets such as the Middle East.
“To strengthen engagement and reach, we are using AI and data analytics to enhance real-time communication and deliver a seamless online-to-offline experience,” he said. “We are also partnering with influencers and KOCs (key opinion consumers) to connect effectively with international shoppers.”
In 2026, Jungceylon plans to continue partnership campaigns with major partners including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Visa International, WeChat Pay, AirAsia, and VietJet Air, to co-create events and marketing campaigns targeting international visitors.
These include global tourism highlights such as Chinese Golden Week, Amazing Thailand Grand Sale, and Pride Month, as well as campaigns promoting tourist spending through various online payment platforms.
For the final quarter of 2025, Jungceylon has allocated 17 million baht for marketing and promotional activities to welcome global visitors. We continue to enhance our space and diversify our retail mix by introducing new tenants to meet every lifestyle.
Recent openings include EVEANDBOY, El Gaucho Argentinian Steakhouse, Bonchon, and Doughlicious, with more exciting additions such as Shake Shack, Machida Shoten, and GAGA set to open soon.
Year-end highlights include:
• Black Friday Hot Sale (25 Nov – 1 Dec 2025): Discounts up to 90% and a free Black Pink Collection shopping bag for purchases over 4,000 baht.
• Father’s Day Celebration, Santa’s Around the World Parade, and live music by Thai contemporary jazz brand, Khun In.
• Eco Wonderland Promotion (20 Dec 2025 – 1 Jan 2026): Shoppers spending 3,000–5,000 baht can join eco-workshops to decorate T-shirts and shopping bags made from recycled plastic bottles.
During the festive season, Jungceylon will extend its opening hours to 11am–11pm (25 Nov 2025 – 1 Jan 2026), expecting a 20% increase in visitor traffic and a 15–20% rise in retail sales.
“Jungceylon is more than just a shopping centre — it’s a destination where art, tourism and sustainability meet,” Mr. Prawit concluded.