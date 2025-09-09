The Nation Lifestyle - 'Jungceylon' From Beach to Boutique, Patong to Paradise

Step away from the waves and into Jungceylon, Patong’s very own oasis where Phuket’s spirit comes alive. Explore four distinctive zones:

The Jungle

The Botanica

The Garden

The Bay

each with its own rhythm, charm, and surprises.

Wander beneath shady trees that hide secret cafés and global bites, stroll through art-filled arcades bathed in sunlight, linger in romantic courtyards glowing under the stars, and feel the sea breeze around a grand Chinese junk boat that’s the stage for unforgettable moments.

Here, shopping is only the beginning, this is where you taste the world, find treasures to take home, play with family, celebrate with friends, and lose yourself in the rhythm of Phuket’s endless energy.

📍 The Oasis of Shopping in Patong, Phuket.