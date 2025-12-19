Scammers are destroying this region. | The Signal Ep 3

In this episode of #TheSignal, we cut through the noise to examine how scam centers in

Southeast Asia have evolved into complex transnational crime networks, impacting

regional security, financial systems, and human lives.

Rather than chasing headlines, this investigation breaks down how these operations

function, why they persist, and what it takes to push back against them.

💹 The Crime Economy: How cyber scams expanded beyond fraud into a wider criminal

ecosystem.

️The Human Cost: Why these operations harm far more than just financial victims.

🌏 Thriving in Anarchy: How instability and weak enforcement allow scam networks to

grow.

👑 The Kingpin of Cambodia: When Prince Group’s Chen Zhi drew the attention of the

DOJ, kicking off a global crackdown

🌊 Turning the Tide: What meaningful disruption of scam networks actually looks like.