Scammers are destroying this region. | The Signal Ep 3

In this episode of #TheSignal, we cut through the noise to examine how scam centers in
Southeast Asia have evolved into complex transnational crime networks, impacting
regional security, financial systems, and human lives.
Rather than chasing headlines, this investigation breaks down how these operations
function, why they persist, and what it takes to push back against them.
💹 The Crime Economy: How cyber scams expanded beyond fraud into a wider criminal
ecosystem.
️The Human Cost: Why these operations harm far more than just financial victims.
🌏 Thriving in Anarchy: How instability and weak enforcement allow scam networks to
grow.
👑 The Kingpin of Cambodia: When Prince Group’s Chen Zhi drew the attention of the
DOJ, kicking off a global crackdown
🌊 Turning the Tide: What meaningful disruption of scam networks actually looks like.