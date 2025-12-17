CP Group’s Future Leaders Share Insights at One Young World Summit 2025

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2025

The One Young World Summit, the world’s largest gathering of young leaders, offers an opportunity for over 2,000 youth from more than 190 countries to present ideas and take action on the global challenges we face, driving positive change for the future.

Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group has long supported the development of young leaders through its "CP Dreams, Sharing Opportunities for Future Leaders at One Young World" initiative. This year, 20 young leaders from across CP Group’s businesses were selected to represent Thailand, joining the global stage for the 10th consecutive year to engage in crucial discussions on creating a sustainable future.

Among them, five representatives in circular economy, anti-hate, responsible tech, education, and peace and security—shared their visions for a better world as part of the young talent movement at the summit in Munich, Germany, held from November 3–6, 2025.

