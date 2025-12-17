CP Group’s Future Leaders Share Insights at One Young World Summit 2025

Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group has long supported the development of young leaders through its "CP Dreams, Sharing Opportunities for Future Leaders at One Young World" initiative. This year, 20 young leaders from across CP Group’s businesses were selected to represent Thailand, joining the global stage for the 10th consecutive year to engage in crucial discussions on creating a sustainable future.



Among them, five representatives in circular economy, anti-hate, responsible tech, education, and peace and security—shared their visions for a better world as part of the young talent movement at the summit in Munich, Germany, held from November 3–6, 2025.