Council of State clarifies referendum on MOU termination after House dissolution violates Constitution

The Office of the Council of State on Tuesday (December 16) issued a statement addressing the situation surrounding a potential referendum on the termination of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Thailand and Cambodia. The statement clarified that while the Cabinet had instructed relevant agencies to prepare for the referendum, the dissolution of the House of Representatives raised constitutional concerns regarding whether such a referendum would legally bind future Cabinets.

The Council of State’s legal interpretation indicated that conducting a referendum on the MOU’s termination under these circumstances would violate Section 169(1) of the Constitution, which prohibits any act that imposes obligations on future Cabinets. This constitutional provision stipulates that any decision made in a referendum that binds the actions of the next government would be unconstitutional.

The Council of State elaborated that a referendum can either be binding or consultative. A binding referendum obligates the executive body to comply with its result, whereas a consultative referendum allows the government to consider the result without being bound by it. In this case, the referendum on the MOU would result in a decision that imposes obligations on future governments, thus rendering it unconstitutional under the current constitutional framework.