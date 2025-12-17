Thailand's Southern floods cut Malaysian tourists by 55%, impacting 2025 arrivals

Thailand’s Tourism Authority (TAT) expects Hat Yai district in Songkhla province to take around a month to recover from severe flooding that hit nine southern provinces, with homes, hotels and businesses suffering heavy damage.

In the other eight provinces, where impacts were assessed as low to moderate, tourism businesses, hotels, restaurants and attractions have largely been able to resume normal operations.

For the long weekend marking Father’s Day (December 5–7), average occupancy across key destinations in those eight provinces is projected at 40%–66%.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the authority has revised its domestic-travel outlook for December 2025, estimating Thai visitor trips to Songkhla at about 244,300, down 21.89% year-on-year, generating tourism revenue of THB1.92 billion, down 23.57%.

For the South overall, domestic trips are projected at 1.73 million, down 5.37%, with revenue of THB17.19 billion, down 7.14%.

Nationwide, domestic trips in December are forecast at 18.33 million, down 2.04%, with revenue of THB108.98 billion, down 3.63%.

For the full year 2025, TAT expects Songkhla to record 3.40 million domestic trips, up 1.43% from 2024, though tourism revenue is forecast at THB22.973 billion, down 1.84%.

Across the South, domestic trips are projected at 23.11 million, up 2.80%, with revenue of THB205.174 billion, up 2.90%.

Nationally, domestic trips are estimated at 201.47 million, up 1.05%, generating THB1.15948 trillion in revenue, up 2.13%.