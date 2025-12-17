UK tourism to Thailand hits 1 million as long-haul arrivals exceed 10 million

On December 15, 2025, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and its partners celebrated the arrival of the 1 millionth UK tourist to Thailand in 2025 at Suvarnabhumi Airport. This milestone marks a record high for long-haul visitors, with overall arrivals from international markets exceeding 10 million.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool highlighted that the long-haul tourism market remains strong, with clear growth across all regions, particularly Europe, which saw 7.6 million visitors (up 12.6%) and the Americas with 1.5 million visitors (up 7%) compared to 2024.

“Europe, especially the UK, is a key quality market for Thailand,” Thapanee noted, adding that the UK consistently ranks in the Top 10 countries sending the most tourists to Thailand.

UK tourists typically prefer solo travel, or trips with friends and partners, with popular destinations including Bangkok, Krabi, Phuket, Surat Thani, and Chiang Mai. These travellers tend to stay for an average of 17.44 nights, spending approximately 60,000-70,000 baht per person per trip.

Currently, five airlines operate direct flights between the UK and Thailand, including Thai Airways, EVA Air, British Airways, Norse Atlantic Airways, and TUI UK, offering 35 weekly flights, especially during the winter months (October-March). This represents a 12% increase in seat capacity compared to 2024, with December 2025’s load factor reaching 80-90%.