UK tourism to Thailand hits 1 million as long-haul arrivals exceed 10 million

On December 15, 2025, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and its partners celebrated the arrival of the 1 millionth UK tourist to Thailand in 2025 at Suvarnabhumi Airport. This milestone marks a record high for long-haul visitors, with overall arrivals from international markets exceeding 10 million.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool highlighted that the long-haul tourism market remains strong, with clear growth across all regions, particularly Europe, which saw 7.6 million visitors (up 12.6%) and the Americas with 1.5 million visitors (up 7%) compared to 2024.
“Europe, especially the UK, is a key quality market for Thailand,” Thapanee noted, adding that the UK consistently ranks in the Top 10 countries sending the most tourists to Thailand.
UK tourists typically prefer solo travel, or trips with friends and partners, with popular destinations including Bangkok, Krabi, Phuket, Surat Thani, and Chiang Mai. These travellers tend to stay for an average of 17.44 nights, spending approximately 60,000-70,000 baht per person per trip.
Currently, five airlines operate direct flights between the UK and Thailand, including Thai Airways, EVA Air, British Airways, Norse Atlantic Airways, and TUI UK, offering 35 weekly flights, especially during the winter months (October-March). This represents a 12% increase in seat capacity compared to 2024, with December 2025’s load factor reaching 80-90%.
The number of UK tourists has now surpassed 1 million for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, marking a 12% growth compared to 2024. TAT expects this figure to reach a new record of nearly 1.1 million by the end of 2025, generating over 80 billion baht in tourism revenue.
This success is largely attributed to TAT's proactive marketing efforts in collaboration with UK travel agencies and airlines, including 19 promotional activities held from October 2025 to March 2026, designed to stimulate travel to Thailand. Partners in these initiatives include British Airways, Norse Atlantic Airways, TUI UK, Trailfinders, Travelbag, Kuoni, Healing Holidays, Destinology, Dial A Flight, Muay Thai Holidays, Southall Travel, and Best At Travel.
For the outlook in 2026, the UK market continues to have strong growth potential, supported by the expansion of flight opportunities. British Airways has announced changes to its flight schedule for the London Gatwick–Bangkok route, moving from a winter-only service to year-round operation starting March 31, 2026. This will result in an additional 60,000 seats available for the year.
In addition, Virgin Atlantic Airways has announced the launch of direct flights from London Heathrow to Phuket during the winter season of 2026-2027 (October to March), with three flights per week. This will enhance travel options to key Thai destinations and significantly boost Thailand’s competitiveness in the UK market.
TAT is also continuing proactive promotion efforts with media, influencers, and partners within and outside the tourism industry in the UK. The campaign, "Healing is the New Luxury", targets those interested in nature tourism, wellness tourism, and sustainable travel. It aims to showcase new hidden gems in Thailand, encouraging visitors to explore diverse destinations and gain more meaningful travel experiences.
In addition to the success of the UK market, where tourist arrivals from the UK have surpassed 1 million, Thailand has also reached an important milestone for the tourism industry, with 1 million visitors from the United States now recorded as well.
As a result, the long-haul market from regions such as America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa has reached a historic high, with over 10 million visitors arriving in Thailand as of December 15, 2025. This reflects the strong recovery and Thailand’s growing potential as a world-class travel destination.