Nakhon Ratchasima imposes 24-hour ban on drones and kites for air security

Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima Anupong Suksomnit convened an urgent meeting on Wednesday (December 17) at the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Hall with representatives from the Second Army Area, the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), Air Wing 1, and local police to discuss measures to regulate drone flights in the region.

This decision follows a significant increase in drone activity, raising concerns over potential surveillance drones entering the area amid the ongoing border tensions.