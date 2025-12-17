Nakhon Ratchasima imposes 24-hour ban on drones and kites for air security

Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima Anupong Suksomnit convened an urgent meeting on Wednesday (December 17) at the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Hall with representatives from the Second Army Area, the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), Air Wing 1, and local police to discuss measures to regulate drone flights in the region.
This decision follows a significant increase in drone activity, raising concerns over potential surveillance drones entering the area amid the ongoing border tensions.
The meeting resulted in a proposal to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to issue a province-wide ban on the use of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for 24 hours, effective immediately until the situation stabilises.
Local authorities are urging the public to comply with the regulations strictly, including a ban on flying kites or other equipment that could be misinterpreted and pose a threat to air security.
Farmers or individuals needing drones for agricultural purposes are advised to await further instructions on how to apply for permission.