Thai representative exposes Cambodia at the UN again after allegations

The Thai representative has once again exposed Cambodia at the UN after it made false claims.

This time, the allegations came after Thai Ambassador to the UN, Rachada Suthepakul, presented evidence that Cambodia had placed landmines in Thailand's territory under the Ottawa Convention, at the UN meeting. This follows Cambodia’s ongoing criticism of Thailand after the Thai government seized assets from a Cambodian-linked call centre involved in online scams.

Rachada, the Thai Ambassador to the United Nations in New York, participated in the UN Peacebuilding Commission's meeting on "Peaceful Settlement of Border Disputes in Central Asia" and an open meeting of the UN Security Council on "Leadership for Peace." She took the opportunity to clarify the truth regarding the Thai-Cambodian border dispute after Cambodia made false statements aimed at undermining bilateral cooperation during the meeting.

She presented the facts surrounding the border situation, condemning Cambodia's ongoing aggressive actions. She emphasized that Cambodia had continued to spread false information about the bilateral dispute, undermining the spirit of cooperation at the UN meetings.

The Thai Ambassador described Cambodia's brutal and indiscriminate attacks, which began on December 7, 2025, killing civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure. More than 400,000 people have been forced to evacuate, over 200 hospitals and health centres have been shut down, and nearly 400 schools have suspended operations. These actions represent clear violations of international humanitarian law.