Thailand takes action: Global talks on combating scammers – Cambodia absent from meeting

Thailand steps up its efforts in the global fight against online scammers as Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow opens the International Coalition Against Online Scams (IC-GPOS) meeting.

The event, which took place from December 17 to 18, 2025, was hosted by Thailand and attracted over 300 participants from 58 countries, including ministers and deputy ministers from countries like Rwanda, Myanmar, Indonesia, India, China, South Sudan, Vietnam, Laos, and Sri Lanka, as well as representatives from the European Union, five international organizations, and civil society groups. However, Cambodia did not send a representative to the meeting.

Minister Sihasak highlighted that the rise of online scams, fueled by advances in technology, is a global issue that cannot be tackled by any one country alone. He emphasized Thailand’s role in rescuing over 10,000 people from more than 40 countries, many of whom had been victims of call center scams operated by criminal networks in neighboring countries. Thailand’s focus now is on enhancing international cooperation to swiftly protect victims, investigate crime networks, and prevent new victims from falling into these traps. Strong legal enforcement and collaboration across all sectors of society are necessary to effectively combat these crimes. In recent months, Thailand has also seized nearly $300 million in assets linked to online fraud.