Tokyo Police Use AI to Spot Shady Online Job Offers

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 09, 2025
Jiji Press

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said Tuesday (December 9) it has introduced an artificial intelligence tool that automatically gathers and analyses social media posts that appear to offer "dark" part-time jobs.

  • Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department has deployed an AI tool to identify suspicious and illicit job offers on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).
  • Since the AI's introduction in late July, the number of daily warning posts issued by police has increased from approximately 25 to 150.
  • The police post warning replies directly to the suspicious job offers to alert users of potentially inappropriate or illegal content.
  • Authorities plan to expand the use of the AI tool to other social media platforms, such as Threads.

If a post on X, formerly Twitter, is deemed to be an offer for shady jobs, the police post a reply warning users that the message in question may contain inappropriate content soliciting people prepared to do illicit part-time jobs.

 

The number of such warning posts made between August and November this year came to around 18,500, more than double the roughly 8,800 replies made in the entire year of 2024.

Until now, the MPD had identified suspicious posts by manually searching for such messages using keywords.

After the police introduced the AI tool at the end of July this year, the number of its warning posts per day drastically increased to about 150 from some 25 before the introduction.

The MPD hopes to use the tool for Threads and other social media platforms.

