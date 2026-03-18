Chao Phraya Express Boat announces updated passenger boat timetable

The Chao Phraya Express Boat has announced an updated passenger boat service schedule from Wednesday (March 18), which Bangkok commuters should know in order to plan their journeys.
Morning services
Orange flag
Yellow flag from Nonthaburi
Green-yellow flag from Pakkret
Red flag from Nonthaburi
Daytime services
Yellow flag Nonthaburi-Wat Rajsingkorn
Evening services
Orange flag
Yellow flag From Sathorn
Green-yellow flag From Sathorn
Yellow flag Nonthaburi-Wat Rajsingkorn
Sunday
Yellow flag Nonthaburi-Wat Rajsingkorn
Updated passenger boat timetables and routes are available via LINE @cpxcare and Facebook: Chao Phraya Express Boat.