Chao Phraya Express Boat announces updated passenger boat timetable

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2026

Bangkok commuters can now check the latest Chao Phraya Express Boat timetable, including revised weekday, weekend and public holiday services.

  • The Chao Phraya Express Boat has released an updated passenger boat schedule, effective from Wednesday, March 18.
  • The new timetable outlines different service hours for weekdays, Saturdays/public holidays, and Sundays.
  • Weekday services are broken down into morning, daytime, and evening periods, utilizing Orange, Yellow, Green-yellow, and Red flag boats.
  • Passengers can access the complete updated timetables and routes via the company's official LINE and Facebook channels.

The Chao Phraya Express Boat has announced an updated passenger boat service schedule from Wednesday (March 18), which Bangkok commuters should know in order to plan their journeys.

Monday-Friday

Morning services

Orange flag

  • From Nonthaburi 6am-8.40am
  • From Wat Rajsingkorn 6.15am-8.40am

Yellow flag from Nonthaburi

  • 6am-8.05am, 7 trips

Green-yellow flag from Pakkret

  • 6am-7.50am, 6 trips

Red flag from Nonthaburi

  • 6.50am
  • 7.10am
  • 7.25am
  • 7.40am

Daytime services

Yellow flag Nonthaburi-Wat Rajsingkorn

  • From Nonthaburi 9.10am-3.20pm
  • From Wat Rajsingkorn 9.10am-3.20pm

Evening services

Orange flag

  • From Nonthaburi 3.40pm-6.10pm
  • From Wat Rajsingkorn 3.40pm-6.10pm

Yellow flag From Sathorn

  • 5.15pm-7.05pm, 6 trips

Green-yellow flag From Sathorn

  • 4pm-5.45pm, 6 trips

Saturday and public holidays

Yellow flag Nonthaburi-Wat Rajsingkorn

  • From Nonthaburi 7.30am-5pm
  • From Wat Rajsingkorn 8.40am-5.45pm

Sunday

Yellow flag Nonthaburi-Wat Rajsingkorn

  • From Nonthaburi 8.40am-5pm
  • From Wat Rajsingkorn 9.40am-5.45pm

Updated passenger boat timetables and routes are available via LINE @cpxcare and Facebook: Chao Phraya Express Boat.

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