Chao Phraya Express Boat announces updated passenger boat timetable

The Chao Phraya Express Boat has announced an updated passenger boat service schedule from Wednesday (March 18), which Bangkok commuters should know in order to plan their journeys.

Monday-Friday

Morning services

Orange flag

From Nonthaburi 6am-8.40am

From Wat Rajsingkorn 6.15am-8.40am

Yellow flag from Nonthaburi

6am-8.05am, 7 trips

Green-yellow flag from Pakkret

6am-7.50am, 6 trips

Red flag from Nonthaburi

6.50am

7.10am

7.25am

7.40am

Daytime services

Yellow flag Nonthaburi-Wat Rajsingkorn

From Nonthaburi 9.10am-3.20pm

From Wat Rajsingkorn 9.10am-3.20pm

Evening services

Orange flag

From Nonthaburi 3.40pm-6.10pm

From Wat Rajsingkorn 3.40pm-6.10pm

Yellow flag From Sathorn

5.15pm-7.05pm, 6 trips

Green-yellow flag From Sathorn