Thai Airports Brace for 4.1-Million Passenger Surge as Lunar New Year Travel Peaks

Airports of Thailand launches ‘World-Class Hospitality’ drive for 4.11 million travellers while tightening health protocols to counter Nipah virus risks.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has issued an optimistic forecast for the 2026 Lunar New Year, projecting that over 4.11 million passengers will pass through its six primary hubs during the festive period from 13 to 22 February.

The anticipated surge reflects a robust recovery in the regional aviation sector, particularly across routes connecting Thailand and mainland China.

Paweena Jariyathitipong, president of AOT, confirmed that the airports—including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and Phuket—are expected to handle nearly 25,000 flights over the ten-day period.

The data, current as of 4 February, highlights a significant shift in travel patterns. Suvarnabhumi Airport, the nation’s flagship gateway, is preparing for a 24.2% spike in Chinese passengers compared to last year’s celebrations.

Across the entire AOT network, Chinese routes alone are expected to ferry over 679,000 travellers, a clear indicator that the high-value tourism market has returned in force.

