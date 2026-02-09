Thai Airports Brace for 4.1-Million Passenger Surge as Lunar New Year Travel Peaks

Airports of Thailand launches ‘World-Class Hospitality’ drive for 4.11 million travellers while tightening health protocols to counter Nipah virus risks.
Airports of Thailand (AOT) has issued an optimistic forecast for the 2026 Lunar New Year, projecting that over 4.11 million passengers will pass through its six primary hubs during the festive period from 13 to 22 February.
The anticipated surge reflects a robust recovery in the regional aviation sector, particularly across routes connecting Thailand and mainland China.
Paweena Jariyathitipong, president of AOT, confirmed that the airports—including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and Phuket—are expected to handle nearly 25,000 flights over the ten-day period.
The data, current as of 4 February, highlights a significant shift in travel patterns. Suvarnabhumi Airport, the nation’s flagship gateway, is preparing for a 24.2% spike in Chinese passengers compared to last year’s celebrations.
Across the entire AOT network, Chinese routes alone are expected to ferry over 679,000 travellers, a clear indicator that the high-value tourism market has returned in force.
To manage the influx, AOT is deploying a strategy dubbed "World-Class Hospitality." This involves a blend of traditional Thai service—characterised by polite, attentive staff—and modern technological interventions.
Efficiency: Biometric and automated systems will be utilised to reduce wait times at immigration and check-in.
Support: Mandarin-speaking interpreters have been stationed across terminals to assist international arrivals.
Culture: Passengers will be greeted with lion dances, peony performances, and calligraphy demonstrations to mark the holiday.
Amid the festivities, AOT has maintained a vigilant stance on public health. In response to the Nipah virus, screening measures have been intensified across all six international airports.
Working in tandem with International Communicable Disease Control, AOT has increased the frequency of deep-cleaning at high-traffic touchpoints. Medical teams are on high alert, monitoring travellers from high-risk regions for visible symptoms.
"We are committed to health security as much as convenience," Paweena stated. "Ensuring passenger confidence is paramount to maintaining our status as a global aviation hub."
Given the heavy congestion anticipated at check-in and security, AOT is advising all passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to their departure to ensure a seamless journey.