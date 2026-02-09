NACC unanimous: 44 ex–Move Forward MPs faulted in lèse-majesté law amendment case

A high-ranking source at Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) disclosed details of the NACC’s board meeting on Monday (February 9), amid reports that it would vote on whether 44 former Move Forward Party MPs had committed a serious breach of ethical standards by signing a proposal to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code (Lèse-majesté law).

Most recently, reports said the NACC had unanimously resolved that the 44 former Move Forward Party MPs had committed wrongdoing. Further details will be provided later at a press briefing or in an official news release.

Previously, reports said that today’s NACC meeting began in the morning, with two main agendas:

First, an agenda concerning Ekkawit Watchawalku, an NACC commissioner accused in connection with an alleged gold bribery case, and a petition seeking to bar him from performing his duties.

Second, an agenda concerning the 44 former Move Forward Party MPs. This agenda was submitted as a “confidential agenda”, and the meeting therefore proceeded in closed session, meaning details could not be disclosed.