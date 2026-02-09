Voter trust key to Bhumjaithai’s success, says Anutin

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, gave an interview on Monday (February 9) on the party’s direction after learning the preliminary election results.

He said the party’s victories in many areas stemmed from public confidence in Bhumjaithai’s consistently clear approach to its work.

Regarding the analysis that the party had benefited from a “nationalist” wave, particularly by elevating border-related issues as a key selling point leading to its success, Anutin said he would need to return to assess the details and various factors carefully once again.

On the formation of a new government, Anutin stressed that everything must proceed in accordance with the legal process and the Constitution.