Voter trust key to Bhumjaithai’s success, says Anutin

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, gave an interview on Monday (February 9) on the party’s direction after learning the preliminary election results.
He said the party’s victories in many areas stemmed from public confidence in Bhumjaithai’s consistently clear approach to its work.
Regarding the analysis that the party had benefited from a “nationalist” wave, particularly by elevating border-related issues as a key selling point leading to its success, Anutin said he would need to return to assess the details and various factors carefully once again.
On the formation of a new government, Anutin stressed that everything must proceed in accordance with the legal process and the Constitution.
As the Election Commission (EC) has not yet announced official results, the exact number of MPs won by each party remains unknown.
It is also still unclear whether there will be problems or constraints in any constituencies, meaning it is too early to set a clear timeframe for government formation.
However, Anutin insisted the public should not worry about any administrative “vacuum”, as a caretaker government remains in place and can continue running the country in full.
Towards the end of the interview, Anutin declined to answer questions about whether he had begun contacting or speaking with other political parties to build a coalition to form a government, saying briefly that clarity on all fronts was needed first.