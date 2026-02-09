Bhumjaithai’s leap to the top: how the blue party paved Anutin’s path to PM

Since the founding of the Bhumjaithai Party by a leadership circle associated with Newin Chidchob—often dubbed the “blue” camp—the party has grown rapidly from a regional powerbase into a central force in national politics.

Bhumjaithai was officially launched on January 14, 2009, with Newin leading the unveiling. The party soon became a pivotal player in a political realignment, when it—under the leadership of Chavarat Charnvirakul, father of today’s party leader Anutin Charnvirakul—announced it would join a Democrat-led government.

Known as a “local strongman” party that built its strength through influential political networks, the “blue” party has expanded step by step.

In the 2011 election, Bhumjaithai held 34 MPs and remained an important bloc as leadership transitioned from father to son, with Anutin taking over as party leader. However, after the party publicly distanced itself from Thaksin Shinawatra’s camp, it ended up in opposition alongside the Democrat Party, as Pheu Thai—led by Yingluck Shinawatra—made clear before the election that it would not bring Bhumjaithai into government.

By the 2019 election, Bhumjaithai nearly doubled its representation, rising to 51 seats, and entered government under Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, taking charge of key ministries including Transport and Public Health.