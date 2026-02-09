Anutin declines to spell out coalition maths, says he will wait for official results and party meeting

Bhumjaithai leader and prime ministerial candidate Anutin Charnvirakul on Sunday declined to spell out which parties he would seek to form a government with, saying the party is still waiting for the official certification of MPs and clearer final numbers.
He said each party would first need to convene its executive committee to determine its position and approach, adding that there was still time to follow the necessary procedures.
Asked whether the Klatham Party would be among Bhumjaithai’s potential coalition partners, Anutin said he would focus on Bhumjaithai’s position first, reiterating that the official picture was not yet complete.
On what principles Bhumjaithai would use to form a government, he said the party would first hold an executive committee meeting once the numbers had stabilised, and only then consider whether it was in a position to form a government.
Asked how many MPs would be needed for a stable and secure administration led by Bhumjaithai, Anutin again said it was too early to answer until the figures were firm.
When asked about the first urgent policy a new government would pursue, he said the party had its policies ready. Pressed on whether this would include border issues, he said the border situation was now stable and should not be “dug up” again. He added that Thailand’s security had been established in areas under Thai control, and that the military was monitoring the border and strengthening national defence to its fullest capacity.
Asked whether border management had contributed to Bhumjaithai’s election success, Anutin said the victory belonged to the people. He said he would not presume to interpret voters’ thinking, but that the party’s initial success came from the public choosing Bhumjaithai.
On whether he would take charge of any ministries, Anutin said it was not appropriate to discuss portfolios at this stage. When pressed specifically on whether he would also take the defence portfolio, he said it was too soon to answer, noting that Thailand currently has a caretaker government.
Asked whether the party’s emphasis on professionalism was a key factor behind its strong performance, Anutin said that was ultimately for voters to judge. He added that the results served as a public mandate for Bhumjaithai, and that the work of the party’s leaders had contributed to the outcome, which exceeded expectations.