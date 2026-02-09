Anutin declines to spell out coalition maths, says he will wait for official results and party meeting

Bhumjaithai leader and prime ministerial candidate Anutin Charnvirakul on Sunday declined to spell out which parties he would seek to form a government with, saying the party is still waiting for the official certification of MPs and clearer final numbers.

He said each party would first need to convene its executive committee to determine its position and approach, adding that there was still time to follow the necessary procedures.

Asked whether the Klatham Party would be among Bhumjaithai’s potential coalition partners, Anutin said he would focus on Bhumjaithai’s position first, reiterating that the official picture was not yet complete.

On what principles Bhumjaithai would use to form a government, he said the party would first hold an executive committee meeting once the numbers had stabilised, and only then consider whether it was in a position to form a government.

Asked how many MPs would be needed for a stable and secure administration led by Bhumjaithai, Anutin again said it was too early to answer until the figures were firm.