Cold air mass moves in; upper Thailand to cool 1–3°C with thunderstorms

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 09, 2026

Moderate-to-strong cold surge from China will bring gusty winds, scattered storms and rougher seas in the Gulf.

  • A cold air mass from China is moving over upper Thailand, causing a temperature drop of 1–3°C.
  • The weather system will be accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions.
  • Residents in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather, and farmers are warned of potential crop damage.
  • The strengthening northeast monsoon will also create moderate seas in the Gulf of Thailand, with waves potentially exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas, prompting a caution for sailors.

The Thai Meteorological Department warns of a cold air mass moving into upper Thailand, bringing a 1–3°C temperature drop, thunderstorms and strong winds.

The North will be cool at 16°C, while Bangkok has a 20% chance of rain on Monday (February 9).

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours

A moderate to fairly strong high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China has spread to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea.

This will bring thunderstorms with strong winds, and temperatures will drop by 1–3°C.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions.

Farmers should prepare for and beware of possible damage to crops and livestock due to rain/thunderstorms and stronger winds.

Sailors urged to take caution! The northeast monsoon is strengthening.

The South will still see isolated thunderstorms as the strengthening northeast monsoon covers the Gulf of Thailand and the South.

Seas in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves around 2 metres in the lower Gulf.

In thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres.

Sailors in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Dust situation:
Upper Thailand has a low to moderate accumulation of dust/haze due to improved ventilation.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Monday (February 9) to 6am Tuesday (February 10)

Northern Region

  • Cool in the morning with strong winds; temperatures will drop by 1–3°C.
  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area,
  • mainly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan and Tak.
  • Minimum temperature: 16–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–35°C
  • On mountaintops: cold to very cold; minimum temperature 6–14°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 10–20 km/h

Northeastern Region

  • Cool in the morning with strong winds; temperatures will drop by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 18–22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29–33°C
  • On mountaintops: cold; minimum temperature 9–13°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 15–35 km/h

Central Region

  • Cool in the morning with strong winds; temperatures will drop by 1–2°C.
  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Kanchanaburi,
  • Suphan Buri, Saraburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–35°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 10–30 km/h

Eastern Region

  • Cool in the morning with strong winds; temperatures will drop by 1–2°C.
  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao and Chonburi.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–35°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves: around 1 metre; offshore waves higher than 1 metre
  • In thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres

Southern Region (East Coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29–36°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves: 1–2 metres; in thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: northeasterly winds 20–35 km/h
  • Sea waves: around 2 metres; in thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres

Southern Region (West Coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area,
  • mainly in Ranong and Phang Nga.
  • Minimum temperature: 22–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–35°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves: around 1 metre; offshore waves 1–2 metres
  • In thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Cool in the morning with strong winds; temperatures will drop by 1–2°C.
  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature: 22–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 10–30 km/h
