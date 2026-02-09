Cold air mass moves in; upper Thailand to cool 1–3°C with thunderstorms

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours

A moderate to fairly strong high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China has spread to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea.

This will bring thunderstorms with strong winds, and temperatures will drop by 1–3°C.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions.

Farmers should prepare for and beware of possible damage to crops and livestock due to rain/thunderstorms and stronger winds.

Sailors urged to take caution! The northeast monsoon is strengthening.

The South will still see isolated thunderstorms as the strengthening northeast monsoon covers the Gulf of Thailand and the South.

Seas in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves around 2 metres in the lower Gulf.

In thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres.

Sailors in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Dust situation:

Upper Thailand has a low to moderate accumulation of dust/haze due to improved ventilation.