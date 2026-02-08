New cold surge hits Thailand; Northeast cools, Bangkok may see thunderstorms

In the next 24 hours, a moderate to fairly strong high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China has spread over southern China and upper Vietnam, and is expected to extend over upper Laos, the upper Northeast, and the South China Sea on Sunday.

This pattern will bring stronger winds and a temperature drop of 1–3°C across the Northeast.

Meanwhile, southerly and south-easterly winds will carry moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, as well as the Eastern region, which may lead to isolated thunderstorms.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions.

Farmers should prepare to prevent and watch for possible damage to crops and livestock caused by rain or thunderstorms, as well as stronger winds.

In the South, isolated thunderstorms will persist as the northeasterly monsoon continues to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand and the region.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, seas will be moderate, with waves 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution.

Dust conditions during this period

The Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, is experiencing moderate accumulation of dust/haze due to poor ventilation and weakening winds.