New cold surge hits Thailand; Northeast cools, Bangkok may see thunderstorms

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 08, 2026

Moderate-to-strong high-pressure system from China is pushing temperatures down by 1–3°C in upper Northeast, while moisture-laden winds could trigger isolated thunderstorms in Bangkok and Central/Eastern regions.

  • A new cold air surge, originating from a high-pressure system in China, is now affecting Thailand.
  • The Northeast region will experience the sharpest impact, with temperatures dropping by 1–3°C and stronger winds.
  • Bangkok and surrounding areas may see isolated thunderstorms as southerly winds carry moisture from the Gulf of Thailand.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its weather report for Sunday (February 8), warning of a new cold air surge affecting Thailand.

The Northeast should brace for a sharp impact, with temperatures dropping by 1–3°C to 16 °C and stronger winds.

Bangkok may see isolated thunderstorms (10%) with partly cloudy skies.

In the next 24 hours, a moderate to fairly strong high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China has spread over southern China and upper Vietnam, and is expected to extend over upper Laos, the upper Northeast, and the South China Sea on Sunday.

This pattern will bring stronger winds and a temperature drop of 1–3°C across the Northeast.

Meanwhile, southerly and south-easterly winds will carry moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, as well as the Eastern region, which may lead to isolated thunderstorms.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions.

Farmers should prepare to prevent and watch for possible damage to crops and livestock caused by rain or thunderstorms, as well as stronger winds.

In the South, isolated thunderstorms will persist as the northeasterly monsoon continues to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand and the region.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, seas will be moderate, with waves 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution.

Dust conditions during this period

The Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, is experiencing moderate accumulation of dust/haze due to poor ventilation and weakening winds.

Thailand weather forecast from 6am Sunday (February 8) to 6am Monday (February 9)

Northern region

  • Cool weather with morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 16–21°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–36°C
  • On mountaintops: cold to very cold.
  • Minimum temperature: 5–14°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northeastern region

  • Cool in the morning with strong winds; temperatures will drop by 1–3°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 16–22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34–36°C
  • On mountain peaks: cold. Minimum temperature: 11–15°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 15–30 km/h

Central region

  • Cool in the morning with thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Lopburi, Saraburi, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 35–37°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Eastern region

  • Partly cloudy with thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–36°C
  • South-easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea waves below 1 metre; offshore waves around 1 metre.
  • In thunderstorm areas, waves above 2 metres.

Southern region (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
  • Minimum temperature: 22–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–35°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: easterly winds 15–30 km/h; waves around 1 metre, above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: easterly winds 15–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres, above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Southern region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Phang Nga, Krabi, and Trang.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–35°C
  • Easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea waves below 1 metre; offshore and in thunderstorm areas, waves around 1 metre.

Bangkok and the surrounding areas

  • Partly cloudy with thunderstorms in 10% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature: 24–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34–36°C
  • South-easterly winds: 10–15 km/h
