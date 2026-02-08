Pita casts ballot in 2026 election before flying back to US

Pita Limjaroenrat, a campaign assistant for the People’s Party, cast his ballot at Polling Station No. 7 in Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Watthana District, Bangkok, at 7.45am on Sunday (February 8), at the Government Savings Bank in front of the EmQuartier shopping centre.

Pita said he chose to vote in the morning because he had to travel abroad for work afterwards and would need to head straight to the airport once voting was completed.