Pita casts ballot in 2026 election before flying back to US

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 08, 2026

People’s Party campaign assistant voted early in Bangkok, saying he needed to head straight to the airport afterwards and urging voters to turn out in large numbers to help shape the country’s future.

Pita Limjaroenrat, a campaign assistant for the People’s Party, cast his ballot at Polling Station No. 7 in Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Watthana District, Bangkok, at 7.45am on Sunday (February 8), at the Government Savings Bank in front of the EmQuartier shopping centre.

Pita said he chose to vote in the morning because he had to travel abroad for work afterwards and would need to head straight to the airport once voting was completed.

He said it would be his last election before spending a period overseas, as his daughter is studying abroad, meaning he would not be in Thailand for some time.

He also encouraged people to turn out in large numbers for this election, saying that, from what he had heard in conversations, the public was highly engaged.

Pita stressed the importance of voting today as a form of people’s power in shaping the country’s direction.

