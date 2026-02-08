BOI: India’s 20-year 0% data centre tax cut will not dent Thai investment

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), said India’s newly announced policy to promote domestic data centre investment—offering investors a 0% tax rate for 20 years to attract major players—has not, at this stage, affected Thailand.

He said the BOI will stay in close contact with investors to monitor developments.

Narit said investors remain confident in Thailand’s strengths and readiness, particularly its key infrastructure for data centre investment. He cited the country’s clean energy potential, water supply systems, high-speed internet networks, and government support measures.

He added that Thailand’s position as a non-belligerent party in global geopolitical conflicts is also a factor influencing investment decisions.

He said Thailand is not competing to attract data centres by focusing on volume. Instead, it prioritises project quality, efficiency in water and electricity use, and broader benefits for the country—such as upgrading Thais’ digital skills, developing Thai SMEs, and promoting Thai businesses within the domestic supply chain.