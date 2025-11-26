Thailand must adopt new laws to meet soaring AI and data centre demand, business leaders say

Smith Banomyong, Executive Officer at Gulf Development Public Company Limited, spoke at the Smart City 2026 seminar on "Thailand’s Goal to Become a Data Centre & Cloud Service Hub in the Region", highlighting a shift in Thailand’s data centre landscape. He explained that data centres are increasingly being concentrated in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), rather than near Bangkok as seen in earlier stages. This shift is driven by the “explosive growth” in demand for data centres, with the largest data centre in Thailand just two years ago having a capacity of 8-10 MW, while today new clients are requesting hundreds of MWs.

This growth reflects the changing role of data centres, from simply storing data for backup purposes (such as for banks and companies) to processing large amounts of data, especially for AI. Data centres now require significantly more computing power than before.

Smith cited Singapore’s 1,000 MW data centre as a benchmark, while Thailand’s largest centre only has 60 MW. Despite Singapore being a small country with limited clean energy, it has become a data centre hub, partly due to data sovereignty laws that require data to be stored within the country.

"Twenty years ago, multinational companies, especially financial institutions, were prohibited from sending critical data abroad. Governments like Singapore, South Korea, and those in the US and Europe foresaw the need for keeping financial and healthcare data within their borders,” said Smith.