KKP: Thailand Emerging as ASEAN’s Data Centre Hub

KKP Securities Public Company Limited (KKPS) has revealed that, according to discussions with the global digital infrastructure research firm DCByte, Thailand is rapidly becoming one of the key data centre hubs in Southeast Asia. This shift is largely driven by the relocation of major hyperscaler providers from Singapore and Johor, Malaysia, to invest in Thailand in significantly growing numbers.

Currently, Thailand has approximately 4.5–4.6 gigawatts of data centre capacity, while Malaysia’s market stands at about 8–9 gigawatts (with Johor alone accounting for more than 5 gigawatts). Singapore, by comparison, has a smaller market of around 2 gigawatts. This reflects Thailand's rise as the "next destination" for data centre expansion in the region.



Thailand’s Strengths Over Neighbours



While Singapore has restricted the growth of new capacity, and Johor faces energy and resource limitations, global operators are increasingly seeking new investment locations that are better equipped. Thailand stands out in several ways:

Strong energy security and a more robust infrastructure system.

Flexible permitting processes.

A lower population density, making it ideal for large-scale data centre operations.

Other regional markets face challenges: the Philippines is at risk from natural disasters, Indonesia suffers from high infrastructure costs, and Vietnam has complex regulations. As such, Thailand offers a "balanced market between potential and practical feasibility," although further development is needed in areas such as industry standards, transparency, and skilled human resources.