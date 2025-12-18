Synergy Pays Off: Why Mixed-Use Developments are Defying the Property Downturn

New data reveals that integrated projects are outperforming standalone buildings, with ‘built-in’ customer bases driving take-up rates above 80%.

As the broader economy faces a period of cooling, one sector of the property market is proving remarkably resilient.

Mixed-use developments—projects that combine offices, retail, and luxury living—are significantly outperforming traditional standalone buildings in both sales and occupancy.

Reporting for Krungthep Turakij, Bussakorn Phoosae highlights new findings from the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) that suggest the "all-in-one" model has become the ultimate hedge against economic volatility.



According to Sitthipen Sittatpong, acting assistant director of the REIC, the success of these massive projects is down to a "synergistic ecosystem."



In a mixed-use environment, the various components feed one another: office workers provide a daytime customer base for retail outlets, while residents in the on-site condominiums support restaurants and services in the evenings.

This internal cycle of demand has pushed the average take-up rate for mixed-use projects to a robust 81%, leaving standalone competitors trailing.