Condo Boom Squeezes Out Dorms, Ending an Era of Easy Profit

Traditional apartments and lodging houses face obsolescence as renters migrate to secure, amenity-rich condominiums, signalling the collapse of a former "cash cow" business.

A new property dynamic is sweeping across Thailand's rental market, where modern condominium developments are rapidly eroding the viability of traditional apartment and dormitory businesses.

Once considered a highly lucrative, low-effort investment—colloquially known as a "sleeping partner business"—the sector is now struggling to compete.

The shift is particularly stark in areas surrounding major universities and industrial parks, where tenants are increasingly opting for condominiums.

Although monthly rents are often higher, renters are prioritising the superior security and facilities offered by condos over the basic provisions of older lodging houses.

This intense competition has led to a steep decline in new dormitory and apartment construction, and many existing owners are choosing to exit the market altogether.

