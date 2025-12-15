‘Japan–China–Thailand’ on top: global travel hotspots for 2026

Trip.com Group, one of the world’s leading travel companies, has released its travel outlook for 2026, saying Asian destinations—especially Japan, China and Thailand—will remain among the most popular worldwide. It also expects Gen Z and Millennials to become the key groups shaping global travel trends next year.
Japan, China and Thailand: top destinations for 2026
Based on Trip.com Group’s 2026 booking data, Japan is expected to remain the world’s No.1 most popular destination in 2026. Travellers from ASEAN—along with Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand—are forecast to head to Japan in large numbers, drawn by its cultural heritage, modern attractions and food. Tokyo and Osaka are also expected to rank among the world’s top 10 most-visited cities next year.
China is also described as surging in popularity, particularly among travellers from ASEAN such as Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia. Trip.com forecasts “triple-digit” year-on-year growth in flight bookings, with major cities such as Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu in high demand. Secondary cities including Beijing and Xi’an are also gaining popularity.
Thailand is likewise expected to remain a highly sought-after destination, alongside China, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.
Turkey is also highlighted as an increasingly attractive option, especially for German travellers, who are expected to rank it among their top outbound destinations.
Gen Z and Millennials driving travel
Millennials—aged 29 to 44—are expected to become the largest traveller group in 2026, accounting for almost half of global bookings.
They are followed by Gen Z travellers—aged 15 to 28—whose numbers are rising as younger tourists seek distinctive experiences, reflecting changing travel behaviours.
Theme parks and nature trips gaining traction
Major theme parks in Asia continue to attract travellers worldwide, including Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan, which remain key destinations for families.
Fan-driven travel is also booming, including Harry Potter-themed tours, K-pop concerts by Seventeen and Taemin, and franchise-linked travel such as Jurassic World sites in Thailand or Evangelion locations in Tokyo. Global live entertainment—such as Aladdin, Broadway shows in New York, or The Sphere in Las Vegas—is also expected to drive travel demand.
Nature and adventure tourism is forecast to grow, with destinations seeing notable interest including Milford Sound and the Glowworm Caves in New Zealand.
In China, natural attractions such as the limestone mountains in Wulong are expected to be among the most popular destinations. Other sites likely to draw nature lovers include Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou and Siguniang Mountain, Bipenggou, and Huanglong National Park in Sichuan.
In Europe, cultural attractions such as the Louvre in Paris, the Sagrada Família in Barcelona, and Zurich’s Grossmünster remain key draws for international visitors seeking learning and cultural experiences.
Rail and cruise travel on the rise
Travellers are increasingly looking for relaxed ways to explore with scenic views, boosting the popularity of rail and cruise journeys. Trip.com expects Japan’s Arashiyama Sagano Romantic Train to attract more Vietnamese travellers in 2026, while luxury cruises such as Royal Princess Cruise and Opulence Cruise are forecast to draw interest from German travellers.
Sustainable travel is also growing as more tourists seek to cut their carbon footprint. Demand for EV rentals is rising, especially in environmentally conscious countries such as Norway, Australia and Japan. Since the introduction of carbon labelling in April 2025, Trip.com says EV bookings have continued to increase, particularly among travellers from Japan, Thailand, the United States, South Korea and Australia. Many are also choosing EVs for self-drive trips in Europe and Australia—seen as a meaningful step towards more responsible tourism.
2025 travel snapshot
Trip.com Group said global travellers averaged 2.4 international flights per person in 2025. The most frequent flyers were from ASEAN—such as Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia—who averaged at least three flights per person. Travellers from the United Kingdom and Germany recorded the longest average flight durations, at more than 5.7 hours per flight.
These insights suggest a bright outlook for travel in 2026, blending established favourites with fast-growing destinations, alongside rising demand for more sustainable experiences.
Source: travelandtourworld