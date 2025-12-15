‘Japan–China–Thailand’ on top: global travel hotspots for 2026

Trip.com Group, one of the world’s leading travel companies, has released its travel outlook for 2026, saying Asian destinations—especially Japan, China and Thailand—will remain among the most popular worldwide. It also expects Gen Z and Millennials to become the key groups shaping global travel trends next year.

Japan, China and Thailand: top destinations for 2026

Based on Trip.com Group’s 2026 booking data, Japan is expected to remain the world’s No.1 most popular destination in 2026. Travellers from ASEAN—along with Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand—are forecast to head to Japan in large numbers, drawn by its cultural heritage, modern attractions and food. Tokyo and Osaka are also expected to rank among the world’s top 10 most-visited cities next year.

China is also described as surging in popularity, particularly among travellers from ASEAN such as Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia. Trip.com forecasts “triple-digit” year-on-year growth in flight bookings, with major cities such as Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu in high demand. Secondary cities including Beijing and Xi’an are also gaining popularity.

Thailand is likewise expected to remain a highly sought-after destination, alongside China, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

Turkey is also highlighted as an increasingly attractive option, especially for German travellers, who are expected to rank it among their top outbound destinations.