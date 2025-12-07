China tops list of overseas destinations for Thai travellers in 2025

Trip.com Group, a leading global travel services provider, has released new insights into the travel behaviour of Southeast Asian tourists at its “Trip.Best Roadshow: Southeast Asia Travel Trends Unpacked” event.
The data reveal a major shift among Thai travellers, who are increasingly drawn to China’s secondary cities and are moving away from traditional sightseeing towards more immersive, experience-led travel.
According to Trip.Best data for 2025, Chongqing has become the fastest-growing destination among Thai travellers. Page views for the city on Trip.Best have surged by 395% year on year, while bookings have jumped by 828%. The mountainous city is renowned for its spicy cuisine, which closely resembles Thai flavours.
Combined with its distinctive cultural attractions, Chongqing has quickly emerged as a favourite for Thai visitors seeking authentic experiences beyond traditional, well-known destinations.
Thai travel preferences evolving
Edmund Ong, Senior Director for Southeast Asia and General Manager of Trip.com Singapore, said Thai travellers are redefining tourism in the region, shifting from conventional sightseeing to deeper cultural immersion and participation.
“Data from Trip.Best show that Thai users spend an average of six days researching before confirming a trip, reflecting a strong desire for well-planned, meaningful experiences compared with users from other markets,” Ong added.
Key findings for Thai travellers in 2025
Shanghai is now the number one destination for Thai travellers, with bookings growing 334% year on year. It is followed by Hong Kong (up 52%), Tokyo (up 71%) and Osaka (up 132%).
Searches for “activities” have soared by 808% year on year, while interest in “cool escape attractions” has surged by 1,941%, underscoring a clear shift towards hands-on, experiential travel rather than simply ticking off famous sights.
Domestic travel in Thailand has grown by 25% year on year. Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket remain the most popular cities for Thai travellers exploring within the country.
These trends are in line with Thailand’s highly developed digital ecosystem, where more than 95% of consumers discover products through influencer recommendations.
Trip.Best data show that:
Thai users’ satisfaction with Trip.Best surges
Trip.Best, Trip.com Group’s AI-driven recommendation platform, has been particularly well received in Thailand. Its overall net promoter score (NPS) has risen by 35% compared with the previous year.
Thai users place strong emphasis on the platform’s reliability and professionally curated recommendations.
Thai travellers also demonstrate highly detailed and sophisticated trip-planning behaviour, seeking a careful balance between adventure and convenience in their travel experiences.
Sunny Sun, Vice President of Trip.com Group, said: “Trip.Best’s AI recommendation engine and real-time data are designed specifically to meet the evolving needs of modern travellers, helping them discover destinations and experiences that truly match their interests.”