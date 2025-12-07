China tops list of overseas destinations for Thai travellers in 2025

Trip.com Group, a leading global travel services provider, has released new insights into the travel behaviour of Southeast Asian tourists at its “Trip.Best Roadshow: Southeast Asia Travel Trends Unpacked” event.

The data reveal a major shift among Thai travellers, who are increasingly drawn to China’s secondary cities and are moving away from traditional sightseeing towards more immersive, experience-led travel.

According to Trip.Best data for 2025, Chongqing has become the fastest-growing destination among Thai travellers. Page views for the city on Trip.Best have surged by 395% year on year, while bookings have jumped by 828%. The mountainous city is renowned for its spicy cuisine, which closely resembles Thai flavours.

Combined with its distinctive cultural attractions, Chongqing has quickly emerged as a favourite for Thai visitors seeking authentic experiences beyond traditional, well-known destinations.