TAT pushes ‘Airline Focus’ strategy to draw 11 million long-haul visitors

Long-Haul Strategy and Outlook

The growth of the long-haul market is driven by the continued implementation of the Airline Focus strategy to attract quality tourists to Thailand. Enhancing air access capacity is a key factor in driving tourist arrivals.

As a result, flight capacity from Europe this year has already increased by over 16% compared to last year and is 5% higher than the pre-COVID level in 2019, a major positive factor for the long-haul market.

TAT targets a new record for the European market in 2026, reaching 8.8 million arrivals, supporting an overall new high of 11.6 million long-haul tourists.

TAT will further expand the "Airline Focus" strategy, emphasising the addition of direct routes to Thailand, particularly new European routes that are still being developed.

This includes Norse Atlantic's preparation to fly from Stockholm and Oslo to Phuket.

TAT is currently engaged in joint marketing efforts with several international airlines, such as Norse Atlantic, Condor, TUI, British Airways, and Air France.

The long-haul market outlook remains bright and positive across all segments.

In the European market, tourists still favour Bangkok and Phuket but show an increasing trend toward secondary cities like Krabi.

Key indicators are positive: The recovery of flight operations is crucial for moving tourists, with an average expenditure of over THB60,000 per trip and longer stays, averaging two weeks per trip.

This trend is escalating, especially in the Luxury, Health, and Wellness segments, further driving spending growth.

For the European low season, TAT sees opportunities in other markets, such as Southern Europe and the Middle East.

It is moving forward with negotiations to secure direct flights from countries currently without commercial services to Thailand, such as Poland and Eastern European countries, which currently rely on charter flights.

This trend should continue smoothly, provided there are no major disruptions such as war, geopolitical tensions, or economic crises.

If the economies of the source countries remain strong, travel to Thailand will benefit.

As of November 23, 2025, Thailand welcomed 6.94 million European tourists, an increase of nearly 13% compared to the previous year.

The year-end figure is projected to reach 8.45 million, exceeding the 2019 pre-COVID level.

In 2026, key markets like the UK, Germany, and France may surpass 1 million arrivals, while Russia could reach 2 million.

Thailand's strategy is therefore not to compete on price, but to focus on the quality of its products and services.

However, TAT acknowledges that even with a robust European market, it cannot fully offset the significant decline in the short-haul market due to the vast differences in population size and flight capacity.