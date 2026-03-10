Exploring many charms behind Bangkok’s rise to Asia’s best city

He said four key factors had helped Bangkok stay on top:

1. A harmonious blend of contrasts (Cultural & Modern Fusion)

Bangkok is a highly adaptable city, seamlessly combining the charm of traditional culture, such as beautiful temples and floating markets, with the modernity of shopping centres and skyscrapers.

2. A world-class culinary destination (World-Class Culinary Destination)

Bangkok’s all-round food scene is one of the main reasons travellers voted for the city:

Street food: Bangkok’s distinctive flavours are renowned worldwide.

Fine dining: a new generation of chefs is elevating Thai cuisine to the international stage by innovating to create progressive dining experiences.

3. Travel experiences for every lifestyle

Whether for ultra-luxury travellers seeking world-class hotels or for visitors drawn to art and history, Bangkok offers choices for every target group, along with nightlife districts that rank among the world’s best.

4. A capital of smiles and service

The spirit of Bangkok people, who are fun-loving and friendly, together with excellent service standards, from tuk-tuk rides to five-star hotel hospitality, remains at the heart of what leaves a lasting impression on travellers.