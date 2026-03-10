Exploring many charms behind Bangkok’s rise to Asia’s best city

TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2026

From street food and fine dining to culture, nightlife and warm hospitality, Bangkok has once again won over travellers across Asia.

  • The city offers a harmonious blend of traditional culture, such as temples and floating markets, with modern attractions like skyscrapers and shopping centers.
  • Bangkok is a world-class culinary destination, celebrated for both its renowned street food and its innovative fine dining scene.
  • It provides diverse travel experiences that cater to every lifestyle, from ultra-luxury travelers to history buffs, and features a world-famous nightlife.
  • The friendly, fun-loving nature of its people, combined with excellent service standards, leaves a lasting positive impression on visitors.

Bangkok has once again won regional acclaim, rising to No. 1 in the Best Cities in Asia 2026 category of the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, reinforcing its status as a favourite destination for travellers worldwide.

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), said the achievement saw Bangkok surpass major global cities, including Tokyo in second place and Singapore in third, to become the No. 1 city among readers of a leading luxury travel magazine in the Asia-Pacific region.

He said four key factors had helped Bangkok stay on top:

1. A harmonious blend of contrasts (Cultural & Modern Fusion)

Bangkok is a highly adaptable city, seamlessly combining the charm of traditional culture, such as beautiful temples and floating markets, with the modernity of shopping centres and skyscrapers.

2. A world-class culinary destination (World-Class Culinary Destination)

Bangkok’s all-round food scene is one of the main reasons travellers voted for the city:

  • Street food: Bangkok’s distinctive flavours are renowned worldwide.
  • Fine dining: a new generation of chefs is elevating Thai cuisine to the international stage by innovating to create progressive dining experiences.

3. Travel experiences for every lifestyle

Whether for ultra-luxury travellers seeking world-class hotels or for visitors drawn to art and history, Bangkok offers choices for every target group, along with nightlife districts that rank among the world’s best.

4. A capital of smiles and service

The spirit of Bangkok people, who are fun-loving and friendly, together with excellent service standards, from tuk-tuk rides to five-star hotel hospitality, remains at the heart of what leaves a lasting impression on travellers.

Bangkok’s next step

The BMA spokesman said the award was not only a source of pride, but also a driving force for Bangkok to continue developing as a city that is “worth visiting for travellers” and “worth living in for everyone” in a sustainable way.

If you are planning a trip, this is the perfect time to return and experience the charm of Bangkok, the city that never sleeps and is waiting to offer new perspectives at every street corner.

