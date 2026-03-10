Bangkok Bank postpones 2,000-baht minimum balance rule for digital savings accounts indefinitely

Bangkok Bank has postponed, indefinitely, its plan to introduce a 2,000-baht minimum balance requirement for two digital deposit products—e-Savings and Bualuang Extra Digital—and has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Chaiyarit Anuchitworawong, Senior Executive Vice President of Bangkok Bank Plc, said the bank had originally announced an adjustment to product terms under which the minimum balance would take effect from April 9, 2026. The bank had assessed the measure as one way to help curb criminals’ use of digital deposit accounts as mule accounts, reducing channels for illegal transactions.

However, he said the bank later concluded the measure could create inconvenience for customers. As a result, Bangkok Bank decided to defer the change with no new effective date set, and issued an apology.

The bank had previously said that under the planned rule, customers would be unable to make withdrawals, transfers or other outgoing transactions that would reduce balances below 2,000 baht, with certain exceptions such as pre-authorised auto-debits and branch withdrawals to close an account. Bangkok Bank has now suspended the rollout of that requirement until further notice.