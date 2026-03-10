Sweden urges citizens to keep cash for crisis preparedness

Sweden has issued a warning to its citizens to keep cash at home in preparation for potential emergencies, including cyberattacks or military crises that could disrupt digital payment systems.

The recommendation was made by the central bank, Sveriges Riksbank, which advised households to maintain a small reserve of physical cash despite the country’s rapid shift towards a cashless society.





Under the guidance, households are advised to keep at least 1,000 Swedish kronor in cash per adult at home. The amount is intended to provide a basic level of spending power for about a week in the event that electronic payment systems become unavailable.

The warning reflects growing concern that cyberattacks or security tensions could temporarily disable online payment infrastructure. In Sweden, more than 90% of transactions are conducted digitally, meaning any disruption to financial networks could quickly halt everyday economic activity.