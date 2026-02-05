Nordic Film Festival 2026: Free screenings of films from Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden

FEBRUARY 05, 2026

The Nordic Film Festival 2026, hosted by the Embassies of Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, will feature free screenings of films from the Nordic region at the Danish Embassy in Bangkok on February 13 and 14. The festival offers a unique cultural experience and aims to foster Nordic-Thai cultural exchange with films from Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

The Nordic Film Festival 2026 (NFF), organized by the Embassies of Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, will take place on February 13 and 14, offering free screenings of high-quality Nordic films to the public at the Danish Embassy Garden in Bangkok. All films will have English subtitles or Thai and English subtitles, providing an opportunity for local audiences to experience the best of Nordic cinema.

NFF to feature free public screenings at the Danish Embassy

The NFF will offer a unique cultural experience to Thai audiences, allowing them to explore the diversity of films from the Nordic region. This year’s festival will feature an exciting selection of films from Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, showcasing a wide range of genres from comedy and romance to drama and historical pieces.

Films showcase diverse Nordic culture, from comedy to drama and romance

This year’s festival lineup includes a mix of films, each reflecting different aspects of Nordic life, culture, and creativity:

  • Denmark: The Land of Short Sentences – A comedy about a young woman who moves from Copenhagen to a small town in West Jutland and faces the challenges of adapting to a new life while discovering her own voice.
  • Finland: Summer Is Crazy – A family drama set in the Finnish archipelago, exploring love, resistance, and new beginnings within a group of friends and family.
  • Norway: Munch – A biographical drama about the life of iconic artist Edvard Munch, depicting his struggles with sorrow and the creative forces behind his famous works.
  • Sweden: The Dance Club – A romantic comedy, perfect for Valentine’s Day, about a psychology student who forms a dance group with patients to explore healing and connection in unconventional ways.

Special screenings for Valentine’s Day and beyond

The NFF also includes special films for Valentine’s Day. The Dance Club will be shown on the evening of February 14, offering a unique romantic experience for couples and friends alike.

Food and snacks available; free entry with English or Thai subtitles

In addition to the films, food and snacks will be available to festival-goers. Entry to all screenings is free, providing an excellent opportunity for lovers of film and Nordic culture to enjoy the event. All films will feature English subtitles or Thai and English subtitles, making them accessible to a wide range of audiences.

Film Screening Schedule:

February 13, 2026

  • 18:15 The Land of Short Sentences (English Subtitles) – 107 mins, Comedy, Denmark
  • 20:15 Munch (English Subtitles) – 104 mins, Drama, Historical, Norway

February 14, 2026

  • 18:15 Summer Is Crazy (English Subtitles) – 100 mins, Drama, Finland
  • 20:15 The Dance Club (Thai-English Subtitles) – 100 mins, Romantic Comedy, Sweden

Film enthusiasts and those interested in exploring the rich cultures of the Nordic region can follow updates, book tickets, and get more information on the Nordic Film Festival’s Facebook event page.

