Nordic Film Festival 2026: Free screenings of films from Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden

The Nordic Film Festival 2026 (NFF), organized by the Embassies of Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, will take place on February 13 and 14, offering free screenings of high-quality Nordic films to the public at the Danish Embassy Garden in Bangkok. All films will have English subtitles or Thai and English subtitles, providing an opportunity for local audiences to experience the best of Nordic cinema.
The NFF will offer a unique cultural experience to Thai audiences, allowing them to explore the diversity of films from the Nordic region. This year’s festival will feature an exciting selection of films from Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, showcasing a wide range of genres from comedy and romance to drama and historical pieces.
This year’s festival lineup includes a mix of films, each reflecting different aspects of Nordic life, culture, and creativity:
The NFF also includes special films for Valentine’s Day. The Dance Club will be shown on the evening of February 14, offering a unique romantic experience for couples and friends alike.
In addition to the films, food and snacks will be available to festival-goers. Entry to all screenings is free, providing an excellent opportunity for lovers of film and Nordic culture to enjoy the event. All films will feature English subtitles or Thai and English subtitles, making them accessible to a wide range of audiences.
February 13, 2026
February 14, 2026
Film enthusiasts and those interested in exploring the rich cultures of the Nordic region can follow updates, book tickets, and get more information on the Nordic Film Festival’s Facebook event page.