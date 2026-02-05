Nordic Film Festival 2026: Free screenings of films from Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden

The Nordic Film Festival 2026 (NFF), organized by the Embassies of Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, will take place on February 13 and 14, offering free screenings of high-quality Nordic films to the public at the Danish Embassy Garden in Bangkok. All films will have English subtitles or Thai and English subtitles, providing an opportunity for local audiences to experience the best of Nordic cinema.

The NFF will offer a unique cultural experience to Thai audiences, allowing them to explore the diversity of films from the Nordic region. This year’s festival will feature an exciting selection of films from Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, showcasing a wide range of genres from comedy and romance to drama and historical pieces.