Thailand makes history by reaching first round in WorldPride 2030 host bid

Ann “Waaddao” Chumaporn, president and founder of Narumit Pride, organiser of the Bangkok Pride Festival, Marriage Equality Day and Valentine Valen Than: Heritage of Love, said: “Seeing competitors such as London and Barcelona is exciting because it gives Thailand the chance to prove its potential against globally renowned cities.”

“This is a major opportunity for Thailand to become the first country to open the door for Asia and build global cooperation on LGBTQ+ rights, while also driving the economic benefits that would come from hosting an event of this scale,” Ann said.

Janjira Boonprasert, a representative of the Foundation for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Rights and Justice (FOR-SOGI), stressed the country’s legal foundation and the strength of its networks.

“This is an important first victory, and we believe Thailand will receive strong support because the country has made significant progress, with the marriage equality law now in force, as well as the development of strong Pride event networks across every region of the country,” Janjira said.