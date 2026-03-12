Nearly 1,000 Thai workers seek return as 35 arrive home from Iran and Bahrain

Nearly 1,000 Thai workers affected by the conflict in the Middle East have already expressed their wish to return home, the Ministry of Labour said on Thursday (March 12), as it welcomed another group of returnees from Iran.
The latest group of 18 workers arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, bringing the total number of Thai workers who have so far returned from Iran and Bahrain to 35.
Labour Minister Trinuch Thienthong assigned Phichet Thongphan, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Labour, to represent the ministry in receiving the workers and facilitating assistance on arrival.
Also present to welcome them were Bancha Yuenyongjongcharoen, deputy director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs, and Worapannee Damrongmanee, deputy director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Phichet said that, in addition to the 35 workers already back in Thailand, another 33 were expected to return soon — six from Bahrain and 27 from Iran.
He said the number of Thai workers seeking repatriation had now risen to nearly 1,000, underlining the growing impact of the regional conflict on Thai nationals working overseas.
Phichet added that the Ministry of Labour would continue to provide advance updates on flight arrangements so workers would be kept informed as repatriation efforts progressed.
“The moment workers arrive in Thailand, the Ministry of Labour is ready to protect their rights and benefits, while also providing advice on how to file claims for support from the Fund for Assisting Thai Workers Overseas, so that affected workers can receive their entitlements as quickly as possible,” he said.
The Ministry of Labour has put in place a three-step system to assist affected workers.
Under the first step, in the country of origin, workers must register their intention to return to Thailand through labour attachés. They are also required to register on the SMART TOEA application and enable location services so the ministry can contact them and identify their whereabouts in case emergency help is needed. Officials will also assist with food, temporary accommodation, documentation and airline tickets.
The second step begins when workers arrive at airports in Thailand. Ministry officials will meet them on arrival and ask them to scan a QR code to provide details of the assistance they need, such as finding work in Thailand, returning to overseas employment once the situation improves, or joining vocational skills or foreign language training.
Under the third step, once workers’ entitlements have been verified, their information will be forwarded to provincial labour offices and other local agencies under the Ministry of Labour. Officials will then visit them in their home provinces and continue providing support in line with the ministry’s responsibilities.
Phichet added that workers who have already returned to Thailand but did not register for assistance by scanning the QR code at the airport can contact their provincial labour office or local Ministry of Labour officials directly to request help.
For more information, affected workers can call the Ministry of Labour hotline on 1506.