Nearly 1,000 Thai workers seek return as 35 arrive home from Iran and Bahrain

Phichet added that the Ministry of Labour would continue to provide advance updates on flight arrangements so workers would be kept informed as repatriation efforts progressed.

“The moment workers arrive in Thailand, the Ministry of Labour is ready to protect their rights and benefits, while also providing advice on how to file claims for support from the Fund for Assisting Thai Workers Overseas, so that affected workers can receive their entitlements as quickly as possible,” he said.

Three-step assistance plan introduced

The Ministry of Labour has put in place a three-step system to assist affected workers.

Under the first step, in the country of origin, workers must register their intention to return to Thailand through labour attachés. They are also required to register on the SMART TOEA application and enable location services so the ministry can contact them and identify their whereabouts in case emergency help is needed. Officials will also assist with food, temporary accommodation, documentation and airline tickets.

The second step begins when workers arrive at airports in Thailand. Ministry officials will meet them on arrival and ask them to scan a QR code to provide details of the assistance they need, such as finding work in Thailand, returning to overseas employment once the situation improves, or joining vocational skills or foreign language training.

Support to continue after workers return home

Under the third step, once workers’ entitlements have been verified, their information will be forwarded to provincial labour offices and other local agencies under the Ministry of Labour. Officials will then visit them in their home provinces and continue providing support in line with the ministry’s responsibilities.

Phichet added that workers who have already returned to Thailand but did not register for assistance by scanning the QR code at the airport can contact their provincial labour office or local Ministry of Labour officials directly to request help.

For more information, affected workers can call the Ministry of Labour hotline on 1506.