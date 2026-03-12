Explosive sea drones open dangerous new front in Middle East conflict

Explosive sea drones have been used to attack oil tankers in the Persian Gulf at least twice, in incidents similar to the attack on a Thai commercial vessel, highlighting a new type of threat to maritime shipping routes amid rising tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran.

Maritime security authorities and analysts say the use of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) fitted with explosives is emerging as a new danger to one of the world’s most important energy transport routes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil trade passes.

First tanker attack leaves one dead

The first incident occurred on March 1, when the crude oil tanker MKD VYOM was attacked off the coast of Oman, about 44 nautical miles from shore, resulting in the death of one crew member.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued a public warning stating that the object that struck the vessel was an unmanned surface drone that collided with the ship above the waterline before triggering an explosion and fire in the engine room.