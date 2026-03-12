Lawyers submit Thaksin parole papers, Corrections review next

Parole papers filed, review now with Corrections Department

Lawyers for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra have already submitted the documents for his parole request, and the next stage will be consideration by the Department of Corrections, his lawyer Winyat Chatmontri said on Thursday (March 12). He added that, if the case proceeds in line with the criteria and receives approval, Thaksin could be released on the morning of May 11 at around 7am.

The latest update came after the Department of Corrections earlier confirmed that Thaksin would become eligible for parole on May 11 after serving two-thirds of his one-year sentence. The department said he would complete the required portion of his term on May 10, making him eligible for release the following day.