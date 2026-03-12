Lawyers submit Thaksin parole papers, Corrections review next

Lawyers for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra have already submitted the documents for his parole request, and the next stage will be consideration by the Department of Corrections, his lawyer Winyat Chatmontri said on Thursday (March 12). He added that, if the case proceeds in line with the criteria and receives approval, Thaksin could be released on the morning of May 11 at around 7am.
The latest update came after the Department of Corrections earlier confirmed that Thaksin would become eligible for parole on May 11 after serving two-thirds of his one-year sentence. The department said he would complete the required portion of his term on May 10, making him eligible for release the following day.
Earlier in the morning, Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited Thaksin at Klong Prem Central Prison together with her husband, Pitaka Suksawat, in what Thai media reported was the family’s 47th visit. After spending about 50 minutes inside, she said her father was doing well and that his sleep problems had improved.
Paetongtarn said the family did not discuss politics or the unrest in the Middle East during the visit. Instead, she said, the conversation focused on his legal cases. Asked about his possible release in two months, she said the family wanted him to come out, while the legal paperwork had been left to his lawyers to handle.
Thai media also reported that, after the prison visit, Paetongtarn and Pitaka greeted Thaksin’s former classmates from Montfort College in Chiang Mai as well as red-shirt supporters who had gathered outside to show support. Some supporters told her they planned to stay overnight outside the prison on May 10 to await Thaksin’s expected release the following morning.
Winyat also said legal action had already been initiated against people accused of defaming Thaksin. He said those who spread false information for political purposes or to generate attention would have to take responsibility, adding that the legal team was focusing on action against the main individuals involved.