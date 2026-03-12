Trump Administration Discloses $11.3 Billion War Bill After Six Days of Iran Conflict

The White House is expected to request a $50 billion emergency funding package as ammunition costs soar and the US military arsenal depletes.

The Trump administration has informed US Senators that the first six days of military operations against Iran have cost the United States at least $11.3 billion (360 billion baht).

In a classified briefing held this Tuesday, officials warned that the figure is a preliminary estimate and likely underscores a much higher final expenditure as the conflict enters its second week.

Sources cited by Reuters indicate that the White House is preparing an emergency request to Congress for an additional $50 billion (1.6 trillion baht) in supplemental funding. However, some legislative aides suggest that even this sum may be insufficient to cover the escalating costs of the campaign.

