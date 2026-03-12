Trump Administration Discloses $11.3 Billion War Bill After Six Days of Iran Conflict

The White House is expected to request a $50 billion emergency funding package as ammunition costs soar and the US military arsenal depletes.
The Trump administration has informed US Senators that the first six days of military operations against Iran have cost the United States at least $11.3 billion (360 billion baht).
In a classified briefing held this Tuesday, officials warned that the figure is a preliminary estimate and likely underscores a much higher final expenditure as the conflict enters its second week.
Sources cited by Reuters indicate that the White House is preparing an emergency request to Congress for an additional $50 billion (1.6 trillion baht) in supplemental funding. However, some legislative aides suggest that even this sum may be insufficient to cover the escalating costs of the campaign.
Arsenal Depletion and Munitions Costs
The financial intensity of the conflict was laid bare during the briefing, with officials revealing that $5,600 million (178 billion baht) was spent on munitions and weaponry during the first 48 hours alone.
The rapid "burn rate" of high-end ordnance has sparked concerns among members of Congress.
There are growing fears that the conflict is exhausting the US military’s stockpiles at a pace that domestic defence industries—already struggling with capacity constraints—cannot currently match.
Last week, President Trump met with executives from seven major defence contractors to discuss accelerating production to replenish depleted stocks.
Political Friction and Regional Fallout
The conflict began on 28 February with a series of coordinated US and Israeli air strikes against Iranian targets. To date, approximately 2,000 people have been killed, the majority of whom are Iranian and Lebanese nationals.
The violence has since spilled into Lebanon, triggering significant volatility in global energy markets and shipping lanes.
Democratic lawmakers are now demanding that administration officials testify under oath in public hearings. They are seeking clarity on the Trump administration’s "endgame," the projected duration of the war, and the post-conflict strategy for Iran.
Despite the mounting costs and regional instability, President Trump maintained a confident stance during a visit to Kentucky on Wednesday.
"We’ve won the war," the President told reporters, though he added that operations would continue in order to "finish the job."