Hormuz becomes war’s pivot as analysts warn of six energy chokepoints

The Strait of Hormuz is emerging as the decisive flashpoint of the Middle East conflict, with analysts warning that the outcome of the war could hinge on control of the strategic waterway after a Thai vessel was attacked in the area.

The crisis in the Strait of Hormuz now directly affects Thailand rather than indirectly, following the attack on the Thai-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree. As a result, strategic assessments and possible war scenarios are becoming increasingly important.

Professor Emeritus Dr Surachart Bamrungsuk, a prominent Thai security scholar, said the maritime security crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz – where Iran has threatened to block oil shipments and heavy weapons have already been used against vessels – could significantly affect global energy security.

He said the situation also challenges the United States’ role in maintaining security for the transport of oil and natural gas in the region. At present, the strait has not returned to normal shipping operations and may become increasingly difficult to reopen fully.

From Iran’s perspective, he added, the war is unlikely to end quickly. Tehran has indicated that it will decide for itself when the conflict ends, rather than following declarations from US leaders, suggesting the war may not conclude as quickly as previously predicted by President Donald Trump.

Looking at the overall situation during the past two weeks, Surachart said the United States may be “winning without victory”. Using a boxing analogy, he said Washington has yet to deliver a true knockout blow against Iran.