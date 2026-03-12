IEA approves record 400 million-barrel oil release after Iran war disrupts supply

Announcing the decision from the agency’s headquarters in Paris, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the conflict in the Middle East was severely affecting global oil and gas markets, with broad consequences for energy security, affordability and the wider world economy.

Birol said the move was intended to ease the immediate effects of the disruption.

Even so, he stressed that stable oil and gas flows could not fully return unless tanker traffic resumed through the Strait of Hormuz.

The narrow waterway off Iran’s coast links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and normally carries about 20% of global oil and gas supplies. Shipping through the Strait has effectively halted as companies fear Iranian attacks.

The IEA did not give a specific timetable for when the additional oil would reach the market.

Instead, it said the reserves would be released according to conditions facing each of its 32 member states.