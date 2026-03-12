Middle East war escalates as Iran threatens Gulf oil route

The crisis in the Middle East reached a new boiling point on March 11 as Iran threatened to shut down oil exports through the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for a major wave of US and Israeli air strikes. Reuters reported that the conflict had effectively halted the movement of roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas through the strategic waterway, underscoring the scale of the threat to global energy markets.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it was prepared to take the toughest possible measures, warning that it would not allow oil to pass through the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz for the benefit of the United States, Israel or their allies. The warning came as Tehran stepped up its rhetoric and military pressure following the latest strikes.

An IRGC spokesman said Iran would not allow even a litre of oil to reach the United States or allied countries if Washington and Israel continued their military operations. The threat reinforced fears that Tehran could try to weaponise one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.

In response to the attacks, Iran fired missiles and drones at several US-linked military positions in the region, including Al Udeid in Qatar and Al Harir air base in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. Separate reports also described attacks involving Al Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.